Ecohunchbaby is using the latest sleep technology to ensure newborns and their parents get the rest they deserve

Ecohunchbaby was founded by two brothers who cut their teeth in the luxury bedding space working in their dad’s mattress factory. They have since combined their lessons learned with their engineering knowledge to develop crib bedding sets that emulate the rocking action of nursing moms and ensure the best possible sleep environment for newborns.
“As any parent will tell you, especially first-time parents, taking care of a newborn is rewarding but also demanding. One of the toughest challenges facing any parent is getting your baby to fall asleep with minimal fuss. If you are like most moms or dads, you’re probably trying to make dinner, handle a work call, and juggle other domestic chores at the same time. Did someone say multitasking?” begins a spokesperson for Ecohunchbaby.
Baby safe, mother assured
Ecohunchbaby changes all that with its Ecobaby Cradle and Ecobaby Cradle Pro.
“Everything about the Ecobaby Cradle and Ecobaby Cradle Pro is designed with your little one in mind. Breathable open-cell foam allows for better air flow and support than traditional memory foam, so your newborn gets a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep.”
“Your newborn’s sleep quality depends to largely on the comfort of the mattress in his or her crib. A premium mattress is more conducive to the healthy development and protection of the baby’s spine.”
“Our Ecobaby Cradle Pro is the best bedside bassinet Canada has to offer. It has a sturdy iron and aluminum frame, is quick to assemble, and engineered with five speed automated swing modes to pacify and sooth your little one. The soft roll wheels allow you to reposition it with ease while the brake system ensures the cradle remains in place once moved.”
The Ecobaby Cradle Pro is suitable for newborns to babies aged 18 months (38 lbs). It has a small footprint and being collapsible, it can be folded up and packed away with minimum effort or popped in the truck, making it a convenient, portable bassinet option for families on the go.
“Best of all, it can be connected to your mobile phone via Bluetooth to play your baby’s favourite music while gently rocking your baby to dreamland, so creating the ideal atmosphere for a sweet, soothing sleep,” adds the spokesperson.
The Ecobaby Cradle shares many of the same features as the Pro model.
“Handcrafted from the finest reusable materials, it mimics the light rocking of a mother’s arms and has three levels of intelligent timing, so you can preset a bedtime for your infant. Plus, the simple, low-profile frame and trendy classic grey upholstered fabric match any aesthetic and fit seamlessly with your baby’s nursery.”
Welcome to new era of intelligent sleep
Ecohunchbaby is top of the list of things first time parents need and engineered to make the first 1000 days of parenting a positive experience.
“Our product guarantees new parents can enjoy some much-need downtime or catch up on other priority tasks while their newborn is rocked gently and safely to sleep,” concludes the spokesperson.
Conclusion
Ecohunchbaby is a recently established Canadian company, founded by two brothers who cut their teeth in the luxury bedding space working in their dad’s mattress factory. The company is using the latest sleep technology to develop multipurpose cradles that emulate the rocking action of nursing moms and ensure the best possible sleep environment for newborns.
Media Contact
Company Name: Ecohunchbaby
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1(631) 443 5276
Address:16 Brookers Lane
City: Toronto
State: ON M8V 0A5
Country: Canada
Website: https://ecohunchbaby.com/
