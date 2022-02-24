Goose Digital Discusses Thinking Big Picture and Approaching Marketing With Purpose

Executing marketing tasks “just for the sake of it” only causes frustration, lost opportunities, and disconnects between sales and marketing teams in any organization. Unfortunately, this problem is common across all industries in today’s high-pressure, high workload landscape.
Understanding the “Why” in Your Marketing Efforts: https://goosedigital.com/services/marketing-operations/
At Goose Digital, we often work with 2 specific types of clients:
1. Formerly sales-oriented organizations trying to get a stronghold on their marketing
2. Organizations deep into their marketing, trying to navigate an array of marketing programs and platforms
Regardless of the client type, we find it always comes down to “what does our marketing actually mean?” This issue is universal, no matter your stage in the marketing game.
In the data era, where reporting and analysis seemingly come from all directions, it can be daunting to decipher meaning and value from the numbers.
The above discussion points immediately bring vanity metrics to mind, which include:
- Bounce rate
- Unique users
- Time on page
- Direct traffic lift
- and more
Even open rates are something of a vanity metric. While it’s ideal that your audience opens your marketing emails–and it’s unideal if they aren’t–it’s not necessarily telling you about the desired end result. Conversions and sales.
Driving Revenues and Transactions is of the Essence
We get it. Your company–like most others–can’t afford to waste endless time deploying and measuring. Your primary focus is growing your business. That means increasing transactions and revenue.
You simply don’t have time to get lost in the marketing weeds. Everything must have a big-picture purpose and drive customers to a desired course of action.
Yet, there’s no revenue growth without marketing efforts, including research, strategy, and implementation.
All the same, marketing tasks can’t run independently of your bottom line. It’ll amount to wasted effort and time, more detriment than net positive. There’s a delicate balance involved.
Defining High-Quality Leads in Sales and Marketing: https://goosedigital.com/services/marketing-strategy/
Sales and marketing teams need one another to succeed.
Through effective marketing strategies, sales teams benefit from high-quality, qualified leads. But that only comes from a marketing team that fully grasps viable success indicators and doesn’t perform tickbox tasks or rely on vanity metrics that muddy the big picture.
Too often, sales and marketing teams don’t unify their vision on what makes good and bad leads, creating an organization-wide weakness and lack of alignment. Conversely, if everyone knows their role in the process and sees the big picture, every bit of marketing performed is purposeful and practical.
Who is All Your Marketing For?
Whether brand new leads, existing customers, lapsed customers, etc., these are the specific people you’re talking to.
Each piece of marketing collateral must talk directly to a hand-chosen customer segment. Don’t fall into the trap of speaking your internal “buzz” language, a potential pitfall when marketing becomes a tickbox. Alternatively, when more focused and purposeful with these efforts, it’s likely you’ll keep each specific segment top of mind when writing a blog, landing page, email, etc.
Need help with your marketing efforts? Visit: https://goosedigital.com/contact-us/
Media Contact
Company Name: Goose Digital
Contact Person: Chris O’Neill
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-866-644-6673
Country: Canada
Website: https://goosedigital.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.