Guizhou: Two More WRCA World Records Achieved

Two record-breaking achievements were certified in Guizhou, China, on February 19, 2022. The “Taiping Ode” themed sculpture and the statue of Yang Asha, both designed by Wu Xinfeng, a well-known Chinese architectural design master, were confirmed to be the largest of its kind, verified by the WRCA, a brand under the UK-based World Record Certification Limited.

The “Taiping Ode” themed sculpture is located in a fountain square in Shibing County, Guizhou Province. It was funded by the Shibing County Government and constructed by Beijing Blues Yutong Sculpture Culture Co., Ltd. It was completed in 2017. The sculpture is 38 meters high and 30 meters wide. It is made of granite and is composed of 100 Fuwa (literally “good-luck children”) figures in different poses. The 12 Fuwas at the bottom incorporate elements of the traditional Chinese zodiac. Each Fuwa has its own posture and lifelikeness.

The statue of Yang Asha has a total height of 88 meters, of which the sculpture is 66 meters high and made of stainless steel plates. The base is 22 meters high and contains a 4-story circular exhibition hall.

This statue of the Miao goddess serves as a tribute to the rich culture of the local people. Yang Asha is a goddess of beauty, worshipped by Miao people. She serves as a tribute to the rich culture of the local people. According to local legend, Yang Asha is a beautiful woman. She was deceived to marry the sun because of the lies of the dark clouds. However, soon after the wedding, the sun left and went to the East China Sea. Yang Asha endured the absence of the sun for six years. Some time later, she and Chang Gongyue, the moon and brother of the sun, fell in love. The two decided to elope, escaping to the horizon. After a lot of twists and turns, the two eventually lived a happy life.

Wu Xinfeng, Miao Minority, born in 1958 in Fenghuang, Hunan, grew up in Guizhou, and graduated from the Fine Arts Department of the Art College of Guizhou University. Founder, Chairman and General Manager of Tianhai Planning; Chief Planner, Planning and Designer; Associate Professor of the School of Architecture and Engineering of Guizhou Minzu University; Deputy Director of China Landscape Design Professional Committee.

Media Contact

Company Name: World Record Certification Limited

Contact Person: Anselmo Oliva

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0044-2070483220

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://worldrecordcertification.com/

