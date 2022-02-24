Ushaz LTD Announces Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign Support Pakistani Lacquer Art and Handicraft, A Stunning Form of Handmade, Wooden Masterpieces

Glasgow, Scotland – Ushaz LTD, a global company, has been recognized for pursuing its aims to bring traditional Pakistani lacquer art and handicraft to the modern world. In support of this goal, the company has announced the launch of an exclusive crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to feature traditional lacquer art and handicraft and showcase the art while paying tribute to its talented artists around the globe.
“Through this special project, we are helping lacquer art and handicraft artists survive and thrive in the modern global economy,” remarked Hamza Tanveer, Director of Ushaz LTD. “We are grateful for the support we have received on Kickstarter from backers around the world, who each help support this multi-generational art form,” he added.
Introducing Pakistani lacquer art and handicrafts to the global market, the Ushaz LTD project recognizes artisans renowned for carrying this beautiful work over generations. Traditional pieces, designed and carved by hand, are perfected with a blend of rosewood planks and different layers of paint to create stunning, carved masterpieces that have impressed for generations. The unique tradecraft, only practiced in a small Pakistani village, has seen its decorating and carving techniques passed down over hundreds of years. Lacquer art and handicraft designs are inspired from cities across the region, including Lahore, Karachi, Hunza Valley, Swat Valley, Peshawar, Islamabad, and other places throughout the Middle East, Northern Africa, and Asia.
Starting today, support Ushaz LTD’s crowdfunding campaign today on Kickstarter here. Generous support is essential for preserving Pakistani lacquer art and handicraft and rising up against trends of modernization and mass production in consumer goods. Supporters can show their support by pledging as little as £7, while additional tiers entitle supporters to genuine lacquer art and handicraft, including jars, vases, and tables.
To learn more, please visit Ushaz.co.uk.
Media Contact
Company Name: Ushaz LTD
Contact Person: Hamza Tanveer
Email: Send Email
City: Glasgow
Country: Scotland
Website: https://www.ushaz.co.uk
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
