LiLi Cement Tiles Announces the 10 Must-Have Home Design Trends for 2022

So far, this decade has been an explosion of new home design trends, and 2022 is bringing more to the table. Between maximalism, cottagecore, and grand millennial style, it can be hard to keep up! Below is a list of the 10 must-have home design trends to help simplify the decorating process.

1. Maximalism

While the 2010s valued minimalism, the 2020s are all about maximalist design and decor. Maximalism believes that “more is more,” and the look consists of bold patterns, bright colors, and curated collections. A perfect way to incorporate maximalism is with the vibrant LiLi Cement Tile Collection. After all, why settle for boring tiles when there are so many lively patterns and vibrant colors on the market?

2. Pattern Mixing

Speaking of patterns, 2022 home trends say the more, the merrier! If the goal is to have florals, stripes, and plaids all in the same room, then why not? Pattern mixing is one of the top anticipated trends for 2022 home design. With dozens of patterns, colors, and finishes to choose from, the possibilities are endless!

3. Green

Sometimes, it is easy being green. According to 2022 Color of the Year announcements, green is the top trending color this year. Major paint companies like Benjamin Moore, Behr, and Sherwin-Williams unveiled soothing shades like Evergreen Fog, Olive Sprig, and Laurel Leaf in response to homeowners looking to incorporate a natural feel inside. Check out the popular Flora cement tile series to bring the outdoors in while staying on-trend. Inspired by springtime foliage, this pattern is a breath of fresh air!

4. Curves

Straight lines can feel rigid and formal, but 2022 home trends are all about making people feel comfortable and relaxed. That being said, curves are in! Curved lines add softness, tie back into natural organic forms, and create a tranquil environment inside.

5. Personalization

Everyone has gotten stuck in an Instagram scroll where every design inspiration photo looks exactly the same. How boring, right? Designers and homeowners have tossed uniformity out the window and are now embracing the favorite home design trend of 2022—personalization. Goodbye plain old white subway tiles! This year, resolve to make home design choices personal, no matter how quirky! Fellow dog lover? Check out the LiLi Cement Tile Canine collection. Love gardening? Bring the garden inside with a blooming floral collection.

6. Colorful Kitchens

White on white kitchens have had a long enough run. Now, colorful kitchens are making waves among 2022 home design trends. The kitchen tends to be the liveliest room of the home, so theoretically it should have vibrant designs made to inspire delicious meals and festive gatherings. To dip a toe into the colorful kitchen trend, start by updating that backsplash. Mini hexagon pattern tiles will add the perfect pop of color and stand up to even the messiest of chefs.

7. Fun Details

Homes just want to have fun! Interior design shouldn’t be stuffy or boring. Home design magic happens in the details, which means sometimes it’s the smallest touches that make the biggest difference. The vibrant LiLi Home collection takes on iconic cement tile patterns and brings them to home goods in the form of oven mitts and aprons. What’s cooler than an oven mitt that matches the kitchen backsplash?

8. Brass Accents

Brass accents began picking up popularity in the late 2010s, and the trend continues to grow. Homeowners love the warmth and shine brushed brass light fixtures, plumbing fittings, and hardware add to the home. Why not compliment those fixtures and hardware with unique brass insert cement tiles? Designs include brass floral accents, bars, triangles, and even dragonflies.

9. Multifunctional Rooms

Over the past few years, there has been a continued effort to put an ever-increasing list of demands on homes. Everyone seems to need a home office, a weightlifting space, a yoga studio, guest quarters, and a room to house them all. Luckily, multifunctional rooms are becoming a big trend in 2022 because practicality has become a necessity. Creating a space that can accommodate multiple purposes can be a challenge. It’s about finding the right balance of durability, style, and comfort. Cement tiles are an excellent option for rooms that need durable flooring and an inviting appearance.

10. Indoor-outdoor Living

There have been many fans of indoor-outdoor living for a while now, but 2022 home design trends are taking the concept to a whole new level. Homeowners are searching for ways to feel connected to the outdoors, turning their backyards into resort-style retreats. To increase the livability of these outdoor spaces, consider expanding the patio, adding a screened porch, installing an outdoor shower, creating a fire pit, and building an outdoor kitchen.

