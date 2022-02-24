Tiki Joe's Patios Introduces New Product – The Solar Powered Backyard Bar

The Solar Powered Backyard Bar is made from exceptionally superior-quality materials and will last for years of great times and memories with friends and family.

Tiki Joe’s Patios introduced their latest product, The Solar Powered Backyard Bar. The solar-power is so strong that it can run the TV, a mini-fridge, your margarita blender, and lights. This product also qualifies for the 26 percent Federal Solar Tax Credit!

The owner of Tiki Joe’s Patios has a background in the golf industry for the past 12 years. She realized there was a need for a bar that could run where there was no electricity. The search was on for the bar solution where one can install a bar on the golf course to help the golfers quench their thirst, when no electricity was near-by. She found the inventors of Tiny Solar Structures and the solution was perfect with Tiki Joe’s new Solar Powered Backyard Bar.

The solar powered bar is ideal for the personal backyard, an expo booth, outdoor restaurant sitting area, by the pool, the golf course and more.

The Backyard Bar measures 10′ wide by 5′ deep. Outer counter space can accommodate 5-6 adults and 2-3 adults inside the bar.

The inventors of the Backyard Bar were aware that the product would have to survive harsh weather. So they have used 4×4 treated timbers for making the core frame.

Owens Corning Duration shingles used in this product comes with a 150 mph rating and have a lifetime guarantee. The product has then been primed and painted with two coats of Sherwin Williams Emerald Exterior Acrylic paint that comes with a lifetime limited warranty. It is a mildew-resistant coating, highly durable, and is resistant to blistering, color fade, and peeling.

Tiki Joe’s Patios offer free shipping and installation nationwide. Solar and Non-Solar options available.

For more information on Tiki Joe’s Patios Backyard Bar visit –

Website: www.tikijoespatios.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tikijoespatios

