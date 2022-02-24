Tiki Joe's Patios Introduces New Product – The Solar Powered Backyard Bar

Tiki Joe’s Patios introduced their latest product, The Solar Powered Backyard Bar. The solar-power is so strong that it can run the TV, a mini-fridge, your margarita blender, and lights. This product also qualifies for the 26 percent Federal Solar Tax Credit!
The owner of Tiki Joe’s Patios has a background in the golf industry for the past 12 years. She realized there was a need for a bar that could run where there was no electricity. The search was on for the bar solution where one can install a bar on the golf course to help the golfers quench their thirst, when no electricity was near-by. She found the inventors of Tiny Solar Structures and the solution was perfect with Tiki Joe’s new Solar Powered Backyard Bar.
The solar powered bar is ideal for the personal backyard, an expo booth, outdoor restaurant sitting area, by the pool, the golf course and more.
The Backyard Bar measures 10′ wide by 5′ deep. Outer counter space can accommodate 5-6 adults and 2-3 adults inside the bar.
The inventors of the Backyard Bar were aware that the product would have to survive harsh weather. So they have used 4×4 treated timbers for making the core frame.
Owens Corning Duration shingles used in this product comes with a 150 mph rating and have a lifetime guarantee. The product has then been primed and painted with two coats of Sherwin Williams Emerald Exterior Acrylic paint that comes with a lifetime limited warranty. It is a mildew-resistant coating, highly durable, and is resistant to blistering, color fade, and peeling.
Tiki Joe’s Patios offer free shipping and installation nationwide. Solar and Non-Solar options available.
For more information on Tiki Joe’s Patios Backyard Bar visit –
Website: www.tikijoespatios.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tikijoespatios
About Tiki Joe’s Patios Backyard Bar:
Tiki Joe’s Patios introduced their latest product- The Solar Powered Backyard Bar. The solar-powered bar can run the TV, mini-fridge, your margarita blender, and lights when no electricity is near-by.
Media Contact
Company Name: Tiki Joe's Patios
Contact Person: Raina Martin
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.tikijoespatios.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Tiki Joe's Patios Introduces New Product – The Solar Powered Backyard Bar
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.