Cryb Launches the cryb.com App as the New Home for All Crypto Community Management Needs

The app brings everyone together in one place to allow them to manage and maximize their crypto communities.

The new Cryb app serves as a one-stop-shop for connecting cryptocurrency communities with a unique application that combines instant messaging features with an integrated coin wallet for storing the user’s various crypto currencies and NFTs.

“Cryb was started to help cryptocurrencies manage, educate and connect with their communities in a more efficient format and replace Telegram and Discord. We started the company because we saw so many issues in how these communities were being managed, and we knew someone needed to solve it,” shared Brad Himel, Founder.

“As a manager of crypto communities and founder of several projects, I can’t wait to use Cryb. We’re invested heavily in the development of this project. Cryb is something the crypto community desperately needs.” Said Layth Samarah, CEO,

Cryb is all about community building. They provide a plethora of customizable tools to help users create a profile that stands out — from displaying their collection of NFTs to creating live trackers for the tokens they have invested in. They can also communicate with other Cryb app users via text or video communication.

The app aims to demonstrate to everyone how simple and accessible investing in bitcoin can be. It is one of the most lucrative markets on the planet, and it should not be cloaked in mystery. This is why the founders of Cryb want to compile a comprehensive collection of instructive videos and articles that educate users through the fundamentals of cryptocurrency investing. They want to help users progress from beginner to expert status so that they can invest confidently in the crypto markets.

More information can be found at https://cryb.com/.

About Cryb

Company Name: Cryb

Contact Person: Brad Himel

Country: United States

Website: https://cryb.com/

