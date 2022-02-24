Cryb Launches the cryb.com App as the New Home for All Crypto Community Management Needs

The new Cryb app serves as a one-stop-shop for connecting cryptocurrency communities with a unique application that combines instant messaging features with an integrated coin wallet for storing the user’s various crypto currencies and NFTs.
“Cryb was started to help cryptocurrencies manage, educate and connect with their communities in a more efficient format and replace Telegram and Discord. We started the company because we saw so many issues in how these communities were being managed, and we knew someone needed to solve it,” shared Brad Himel, Founder.
“As a manager of crypto communities and founder of several projects, I can’t wait to use Cryb. We’re invested heavily in the development of this project. Cryb is something the crypto community desperately needs.” Said Layth Samarah, CEO,
Cryb is all about community building. They provide a plethora of customizable tools to help users create a profile that stands out — from displaying their collection of NFTs to creating live trackers for the tokens they have invested in. They can also communicate with other Cryb app users via text or video communication.
The app aims to demonstrate to everyone how simple and accessible investing in bitcoin can be. It is one of the most lucrative markets on the planet, and it should not be cloaked in mystery. This is why the founders of Cryb want to compile a comprehensive collection of instructive videos and articles that educate users through the fundamentals of cryptocurrency investing. They want to help users progress from beginner to expert status so that they can invest confidently in the crypto markets.
More information can be found at https://cryb.com/.
About Cryb
Cryb is a one-stop-shop for connecting cryptocurrency communities with a unique application that combines instant messaging features with an integrated coin wallet.
Media Contact
Company Name: Cryb
Contact Person: Brad Himel
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://cryb.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.