George Orwell's 1984 Inspired NFT Collection To Feature 1984 Collectible Characters

First large scale NFT collection to implement a Genius Fund to support entrepreneurship

Empowering the next generation of creative thinkers, adventurous rebels and action-takers

Celebrating the 1984 anniversary of the Apple Macintosh

MacPunks, the first large scale NFT collection seeking to fill the gap of entrepreneurship in the metaverse, is set to launch on March 18, 2022. The pioneering collection will empower creators, innovators and change-makers in the digital NFT space.

Made of 1984 algorithmically-pixelated characters, MacPunks aims to address the lack of creative forces in the metaverse. The MacPunks community will be a place for everyone, and will be looked at as an inclusive space where creative minds can gather. It will be a beacon for those entering the NFT space who are looking to support and invest in a collaborative project.

Introducing a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) powered project known as the “Genius Fund,” MacPunks will offer NFT holders the opportunity to collaborate with others to vote on suggestions and proposals made. Profits from MacPunks will go towards creating the DAO. The fund will invest in Web3.0-based startups, with shares owned and controlled by members of the Genius Fund. Members will vote on business propositions, nominate entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, and receive dividends from portfolio companies. Furthermore, members will have first dibs on all exciting projects, whitelisting for future drops, and other collaborator benefits that will be launched by Urbancoolab.

Jaraad Mootee, MacPunks co-creator says:

“I’m incredibly excited to launch MacPunks. What MacPunks is about is building a community for the creatives, the adventurers, the misfits – particularly as NFTs can offer the community as a transformative tool of creative recognition and innovative potential across multiple industires and disciplines.“

MacPunks was founded as a fun community-driven project to use creative and collaborative energies in the NFT space for real world change. In addition, they are a love letter to the visionary and adventurous spirit of Apple’s first launch of the Macintosh Computer.

About MacPunks

MacPunks are a collection of 1984 unique algorithmically-generated NFTs that nostalgically harkens back to a simpler time. Housed on the Ethereum Blockchain, each Mac boasts its own quirky set of competencies, and has been programmatically generated to highlight distinctive traits unique to each character. Our mission is to support the people who are crazy enough to believe they can change the world. To achieve this, we are planning to create a Genius Fund to make it happen.

About urbancoolab

Urbancoolab is an AI design lab and collab platform for NFTs, digital artifacts and fashion, by merging the realities found in art, gaming, music and style. Founded in 2018 by three co-founders, with a group of gamers, machine learning engineers, coders and designers armed at the ready, the creative AI machine has designed collaborative projects with the likes of Slick Rick, Kardinal Offishall, Smif-N-Wessun, and others.

