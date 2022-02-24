Alex Roa: The LatinX Entreprenuer Helping Influencers of Color Monetize Their Content

Passionate entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alex Roa, continues to expand his reach as he helps more influencers to get paid for their content

Houston Alexander Roa, popularly known as Alex Roa, has stood out over the years as an entrepreneur that pushes boundaries across industries, with the feats achieved with The Culture Club Inc by helping influencers of color connect with their target audience and monetize their content further substantiating this claim. The LatinX entrepreneur currently serves as the President and CEO of Pangea Omninational Corporation, specializing in worldwide operations primarily in the media, entertainment, and tech spaces.

Content creation and influencer marketing have grown over the years to become a major industry. In a related development, thousands of creatives have emerged from different parts of the world with engaging content for their audience. Unfortunately, a good number of influencers still struggle to get value for their content, with the case even more worrisome with the people of color. However, Alex has been able to change this narrative for many influencers through The Culture Club.

Alex Roa is the founder and lead content manager of The Culture Club Inc, which officially began operations in June 2021 as the marketing subsidiary of Pangea Omninational Corporation. The company has grown in leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, staying true to the goal of cultivating culture via social media influence. The Culture Club leverage their strong relationship with hundreds of social media influencers worldwide with niche-centered strategies to build movements by inducing micro to macro content production scale and help clients communicate to the newest captivating audience – Gen Z.

The Culture Club has a presence across the world, with plans to increase the coverage areas. The company currently has a talent management team in Los Angeles, New York City, as well as in Latin America. Through these strong connections around the world, Alex has forged partnerships with big names in the entertainment industry. The company also works with several top record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music group -specifically with 300 Entertainment, Alamo Records, Interscope Records, Motown Records, RCA Records, and a few independent record labels, leveraging their network to deliver groundbreaking music marketing strategies across genres, such as hip hop, rap, pop, edm, and a host of others.

Alex and his team also work with several talent management agencies, some with talents of color, to get them monetized and paid. The company also works with startups, software and mobile software related firms as well as established brands to tap into content and influencer marketing and get brand recognition with GenZ, LatinX, and POC audiences while also managing and developing content creators of color to help them grow their business.

The seasoned entrepreneur, media proprietor, realtor, author, and philanthropist from Houston Texas with a Colombian grandfather who migrated to the United States after World War II, has stayed true to his Latino roots by helping people of color to excel as influencers.

Alex Roa continues to set the pace in the social media space, with the achievements by The Culture Club reiterating his commitment to helping people of color in the industry.

For further information about The Culture Club and the services offered, visit – www.thecultureclub.us and www.thealexroa.com

