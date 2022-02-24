Hills Views and Valleys Set to Become Premier Minority-Owner Top-End Luxury Publication

Hills Views and Valleys is dropping nationally in over 900 plus stores across the United States of America and Canada and Founder/Editor in Chief, an African American pioneer in the luxury publication space, envisions big things on the horizon.

February 24th, 2022 – The hills are alive with the sound of music, and it is the beautiful song coming from Hills Views & Valleys that has everyone singing. Emerging as one of the top platforms advocating for inclusivity as well as compelling original content, Hills Views & Valleys counts among its readership some of the elite of Hollywood and the fashion world such as Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis, Horacio Pagani, and pioneering African American model Beverly Johnson. You remember her for her groundbreaking work on the cover of Vogue in 1974 – the first woman of color to do so.

“We want to let the world know that even a minority-based publication can get big and we look at being all-inclusive. We want to offer the best content regardless of gender and color stereotypes. Also, our content is visually stimulating and can be labeled as watching cinematography in print,” a representative for the magazine commented.

The pages of Hills Views & Valleys teem with life as visual representations of beauty are realized in breathtaking color in high-quality print. Arriving in oversized silk pages at 9×12, each edition is a work of art unto itself, underscoring the company’s commitment to excellence in all areas.

The publication plans on bringing other stars and luminaries to its pages as well as covering even more content that makes a difference in readers’ lives. Fresh off of her walk on the runways of New York Fashion Week 2022, legend Beverly Johnson is emblematic of the pioneers and legends Hills Views & Valleys hopes to cover moving forward.

If you would like to know more about what the magazine has to offer or to obtain a copy for yourself, please visit: https://hillsviewsandvalleys.com/

About Hills Views & Valleys

A black-owned luxury publication, Hills Views & Valleys is one of the few African American luxury publications to get several big names on board in terms of content creation and looks forward to future synergies in this space.

