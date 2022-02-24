Great Nonprofits Announces New Heights Community Resource Center as a 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit

Connie Bobo, Executive Director, is pleased to announce that New Heights Community Resource Center was once again named a ‘Top-Rated Nonprofit’ in 2022 by Great Nonprofits, the leading community recommendations website for both nonprofits and charitable organizations.
The New Heights Community Resource Center dedicates itself to helping reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences, while crafting opportunities for all under-represented youth to find success in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Its innovative programs and community-centric services are powerful and help youth overcome formidable obstacles in life, via essential tools, to live a purpose-driven and productive life.
“We are honored to once again be named a ‘Top-Rated Nonprofit’ this year,” stated Ms Bobo. “We are incredibly proud of all our accomplishments during these tumultuous times, including having provided weekly food distribution to well over 9,000 children during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
New Heights Community Resource Center also garnered 2021 ‘Top-Rated Nonprofits’ laurels, while it also currently has a perfect five-star rating across all boards.
Each year, Great Nonprofits accumulates ratings and reviews from donors, volunteers and clients, to help determine its list for ‘Top-Rated Awards’ accolades. The company is the largest donation website and offers the opportunity to share stories and review over 1.6 million nonprofit organizations and charities.
The complete list of 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofits by Great Nonprofits can be found at https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2022/Issue:All/Page:1
About Connie Bobo
Connie Bobo is the founder and Executive Director of both New Heights Community Resource Center and Mind Your Mission. Ms. Bobo holds degrees in Education and Corporate Communications and is a Certified Nonprofit Professional, Technical Assistant, and Professional Development Instructor. She has over two decades of experience in serving underprivileged communities through capacity building and implementing quality programs.
An expert at business funding, nonprofit coaching, and creating professional development seminars, she can be reached through her website at Infinite Wisdom Business Solutions.
