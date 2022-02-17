Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Size Value to Surpass USD 8.62 Billion Mark By 2028: Polaris Market Research

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial Seaweeds Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.79 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.62 Billion By 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial Seaweeds Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.79 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.62 Billion By 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

What is Commercial Seaweeds? How Much is the Seaweed Market Worth?

Overview

Seaweeds are plant-like creatures generally attached to rock or other hard bedrock in coastal areas. The thallus color is segmented into brown algae, red algae, and green algae. The existing utilization of seaweed is found in cosmetics, fertilizers, foods, and the extraction of industrial chemicals and gums. They have the prospects to be used as short and long-chain chemicals with industrial and medicinal uses. Marine algae can be used as collectors of energy, and possible valuable materials can be extracted by pyrolysis and fermentation. The prominent utilization of these plants as food is found in Asia, mainly in Korea, China, and Japan, where seaweed cultivation has emerged as the primary industry.

One of the significant sources of iodine is seaweed which is exceptionally scarce in other ingredients and food items. Further is growingly crucial to control the estrogen and estradiol levels in the human body. The usage of seaweed and its isolates intensifies satisfaction, additionally lessening the postprandial absorption levels of glucose and lipids, which assists in the formation of foods that are anti- obese. Seaweeds are taken in ingredients and food because of their properties that are anti-microbial that offer a preservative advantage for the food.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweeds-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of The Report

Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global commercial seaweeds market relying on segmentation including both economic and non-economic factors

Services of market value data for each segment and sub-segment

Specifies the region and part that is anticipated to see the speediest growth and to dominate the global commercial seaweeds market

An investigation by geography underscoring the intake of service or product in the area and stipulating the factors that are influencing the market within each region

An aggressive scenario that embeds the market ranking of the prominent players together with novel product and services launches, business expansion, partnerships, and purchases in the past five years of the companies mentioned.

Top Market Players in the Market

Acadian Seaplants Limited

AtSeaNova

Beijing Leili Marine Bioindustry INC.

Biostadt India Limited

BrandT Consolidated Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Cascadia Seaweed Corp.

Chase Organics GB Limited

COMPO

CP Kelco.

Leili Group

DuPont

Celymar SA

Indigrow Ltd.

Kelp Industries PTY Ltd.

KwangcheonKim

Nantong Xinlang Seaweed & Foods Co. Ltd.

Organic Irish Seaweed – Emerald Isle

Pacific Harvest

Roullier Group

Seasol International Pty. Ltd.

Travena Organic Solutions Ltd.

West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweeds-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report

What is the global commercial seaweeds market growth and size?

What are the essential driving factors?

What are the top players functioning in the global commercial seaweeds market?

What are the segments enfolded in the global commercial seaweeds market report?

How sample reports or company profiles can be obtained?

Commercial Seaweed Market: Growth Leading Factors

The demand for commercial seaweed from the food industry globally is increasing due to the efficiency of the product and adding nutritional value to them. Due to the global relocation of the Asian population in countries like Canada, France, and the US, microalgae are used as food ingredients or put on freshly. Further, many seaweed-produced hydrocolloids enhance the stability and thickness of food products. It is additionally used to form water-soluble films or gels. The most common macroalgae extracts are Alginate, carrageenan, and agar. They are utilized as stabilizing, gelling, thickening, and emulsifying agents in several food products like jams, ice creams, bakery products, fruit juices, and so on.

The increasing awareness about the welfare of the animals has pushed the trend of turning vegan or ensuing a vegetarian diet, which has also enhanced the intake of plant-based products. Across many sectors like the cosmetics and food industry, these products are gaining popularity. The perception has also evolved that plant-based products are safer and healthier compared to animal-originated products. A good source of protein is macroalgae and is being enormously utilized to advance plant-based protein options, which has fuelled the growth of the commercial seaweeds market.

The covid-19 pandemic has impacted industry verticals because of the interim shutting down of extensive production facilities. Thus, the supply chain got disrupted, and there was a gap in the supply chain dynamics. The global commercial seaweed market has been hit due to reduced demand for overseas and domestic markets.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/10641

Global Commercial Seaweed Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 4.79 billion Market Outlook for 2028 USD 8.62 billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.5% from 2021 – 2028 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Segments covered By Product, By Form, By Application, By Region Key Companies Acadian Seaplants Limited, AtSeaNova, Beijing Leili Marine Bioindustry INC., Biostadt India Limited, BrandT Consolidated, Inc., Cargill Inc., Cascadia Seaweed Corp., Chase Organics GB Limited, COMPO, CP Kelco., Leili Group, DuPont, Gelymar SA, Indigrow Ltd., Kelp Industries PTY, Ltd., KwangcheonKim, Nantong Xinlang Seaweed & Foods Co., Ltd., Organic Irish Seaweed – Emerald Isle, Pacific Harvest, Roullier Group, Seasol International Pty. Ltd., Travena Organic Solutions Ltd., West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.

Commercial Seaweed Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by-product, form, application, and region

The red algae segment rules the market by product due to its enormous operational properties. It includes extensive amounts of vitamins and proteins that make a good alternative. It also produces carrageenan, which is used as a food source and is considerably applied in the processing of food. By form, seaweed powder dominates as powders are simple to store and transport. The procedure of transforming macroalgae extracts to powder eliminates water and assist in growing the shelf life. By application, dairy products hold a significant market share because they are used in gelling and thickening agents like cream, dessert, cheese, dairy powder, ice creams, and dairy drinks.

By region, Asia Pacific will dominate the market. In Asian countries, seaweed is used as a food source, like in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China. It has a strong foothold and is a significant growth enabling factor for growing product demand in the region. Affirmative trends linked with the food industry activated by an enormous population are answerable to shortly pushing the regional market statistics. After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the significant region for the production and consumption of seaweed globally. European countries like Ireland, Spain, and Norway are substantial producers of seaweed in the region.

Browse the full “Commercial Seaweeds Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Brown Seaweed, Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed); By Form (Liquid, Powdered, Flakes); By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Human Consumption, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweeds-market

The market predominantly depends on product, form, application, and region

Commercial Seaweed Market: By Product

Brown Seaweed

Red Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Commercial Seaweed Market: By Form

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Commercial Seaweed Market: By Application

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Others

About Us:

Polaris Market Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Polaris Market Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semiconductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures, present globally.

Media Contact

Company Name: Polaris Market Research and Consulting

Contact Person: Likhil

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-9292-97-97-27

Address:30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States

City: New York City

State: US

Country: United States

Website: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweeds-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Size Value to Surpass USD 8.62 Billion Mark By 2028: Polaris Market Research