US$ 286.7 Mn Global Audio Interface Market to Register 6.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, finds Bekryl Market Analysts

According to the recently released report by Bekryl, Global Audio Interface Market was valued at US$ 286.7 million in 2021 and is expected to register 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for audio interface is increasing owing to increasing digital engagement through various social media platforms along with live concerts.
Excerpts from the report states that North America dominated the global revenue in 2021. The region accounted for 36.2% share in 2021. However, the region will lose basis points to Asia Pacific and MEA region. This signifies increasing product penetration in developing economies. Asia Pacific with attractiveness index of 3.0 will gain over 1000 BPS during the forecast period. India and China are the key market in Asia Pacific. Lower internet pricing model has led to significant rise in number of internet influencers, leading to upscale of audio interface. The region will generate 2.8X higher revenue opportunity between 2021 and 2030.
Few key trends from audio interface market:
Trend#1: Rack Mounted Audio Interface to Register Fastest CAGR Between 2021 and 2030
In 2021, desktop interface dominated the global audio interface market. Desktop based audio interface registered 8.7X higher revenue as compared to rack interface. However, rack interface is expected to gain higher BPS, registering 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Majority of the demand is expected to be from developing economies of Asia Pacific.
Trend#2: By 2030, 30.7% of Total Audio Interface Product Sales Will Take Place Through E-Commerce Channel
As of 2022, over 3/4th of global audio interface sales took place through offline channels, that largely involves specialized stores along with gadgets-based stores. End-use consumers put higher weightage to product quality during purchase. While offline channel continues to be the preferred mode for majority of end-use clients, ecommerce distribution channel is steadily gaining market share.
Trend#3: Series of Acquisitions were Witnessed in the Audio Interface Market
Key players in the industry focus on acquiring audio equipment manufacturers in order to complement their solution portfolio, gain higher market share, and enhance their presence across various verticals in the ecosystem. For instance, in 2021, Universal Audio announced the asset purchase agreement with Townsend Labs Inc., a US-based microphone manufacturer, in order to complement its solution portfolio.
Some of the key companies covered in the report are:
- Focusrite Audio Engineering Ltd
- Universal Audio
- Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
- LOUD Audio, Ltd
- Presonus Audio Electronics, Ltd
- Zoom Corporation
- Roland Corporation
- M-audio
- Audient Limited
- Ik Multimedia Production Srl
- Solid State Logic
