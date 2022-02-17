Global Socks Market, Trends and Shares 2021 Advantages, Future Growth and Applications ,Trends and Top Key Players.

“"Global Socks Market Analysis and Forecast till 2030"”

Global Socks Market, by Product Type (Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks), by Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), by End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), by Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Global Socks Market US$ 42.75 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 76.96 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. Socks are a sort of footwear that covers the ankle and calf. Over socks, other types of footwear or shoes are worn. Socks are used for a variety of reasons, including casual, sports, and medicinal. Cotton, wool, nylon, and other materials are used to make socks. Woolen socks are worn in colder climates to protect feet from frost bite and cold. Socks keep your feet worm, soft, and absorb moisture from your legs.

Analyst View:

The global socks market is growing due to developments in raw materials with qualities such as water repellant and odder suppressant, as well as improvements in production techniques. Furthermore, raw materials used to make soaks have strong anti-fungal and anti-bacterial qualities, which drives up demand for raw materials and propels the target market forward. Furthermore, in high-altitude areas, increased demand for thin, heat-resistant, and lightweight socks is likely to boost the global socks market throughout the forecast period. However, in emerging economies, a lack of information about the various varieties of socks available would limit the target market’s growth.

Download free sample copy of this report @

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/505

Key Highlights of Socks Market:

In February 2022, Launching on Kickstarter! GUTS-MAN: Japanese Toe Socks Made to Withstand Anything wonderful pair of socks comes from the same company that makes the socks that members of the Japanese Self-Defense Force use on exercises and marches. They’re very robust, resistant to wear and tear, odour resistant, sweat-absorbing, and quick drying. It’s also constructed with a particular toe design that helps prevent sweat from gathering in between your toes, making your toes feel a little fresher. Toe length is given special consideration in the GUTS-MAN brand toe socks. It is possible to suit not only the Egyptian type of foot with the long big toe, which is common among Japanese people, but also the Greek type with the long pointer toe and the Polynesian type with the same length for all toes.

In February 2022, Balance Doctor announced the launch of its proprietary line of doctor-designed custom socks created specially to treat chronic pain from peripheral neuropathy (PN), while also helping with balance and circulation issues. Based on NeuroBalance technology and a special Neurotech Band, Balance Socks hug specific nerves in the feet to improve proprioception and reduce, or even eliminate neuropathic pain altogether.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Socks Market accounted for US$ 42.75 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 76.96 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%.The Global Socks Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, end-user, distribution channel and region.

By Product Type:

Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks.

By Material:

Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane.

By End-user:

Men, Women, and Kids.

By Distribution Channel:

Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores

By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Socks Market:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial Socks include Adidas A.G., Nike Inc., Puma S.E, Renfro Corporation, Asics Corporation, United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC, Thai Sock Co Ltd, Converse Inc., Supersox and Disney, Under Armour, Inc., Saucony, LLC, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, LLC, and Darn Tough Vermont.

Ask for discount@

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/505

Global Socks Market, By Product Type:

Specialty Socks

Athletic Socks

Trouser Socks

Casual Socks

Global Socks Market, By Material:

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Wool

Waterproof Breathable Membrane

Global Socks Market, By End-user:

Men

Women

Kids

Global Socks Market, By Distribution Channel:

Wholesale

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Stores

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Related Reports:

Global Adaptive Clothing Market, By Product Type (Adaptive Dresses, Adaptive Tops and Pants, and Others (Adaptive Socks and Adaptive Gloves)), By End User (Geriatric Population and Disabled Children and Adults), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029 https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Adaptive-Clothing-Market-By-513

Global Functional Clothing Market, By Type (Sportswear, Footwear, Socks, and Innerwear), By Application (Water Resistant, Anti-microbial, Wicking, and Stain Resistant), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Functional-Clothing-Market-By-3512

Market Purview

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-Up Approach

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Media Contact

Company Name: Prophecy Market Insights

Contact Person: Sidhant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 8605312701

Address:964 E. Badillo Street #2042 Covina, CA 91724

City: Covina

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Socks-Market-By-Product-505

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Socks Market, Trends and Shares 2021 Advantages, Future Growth and Applications ,Trends and Top Key Players.