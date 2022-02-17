Global Yacht Market Share Estimates USD 10.65 Billion By 2028, With a CAGR of 5.1%: Polaris Market Research

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Yacht Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.12 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.65 Billion By 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

How big is the yachting industry?

An Overview

A yacht is any sea vessel utilized stringently for pleasure and recreational purposes like entertaining, cruising, fishing, water sports, and accommodation throughout the year. Yachts are generally big enough to possess some form of sleeping quarters for overnight trips, a bathroom, and a kitchen. They are also big enough and need more than human inputs like rowing to push ahead.

Yachts are of many types. A sailing yacht is pushed through sails and winds. Motor yachts are set to motion by one or more motors. Gulet yacht is a hybrid one with both engines and sails. Open yacht or cruiser is an average unclassified yacht for cruising and entertainment. The luxury yacht includes features and high-end finishes and is the most recent in performance technology that is modern. The suffix ‘luxury’ precedes any yachts, that is, luxury sailing yacht, luxury motor yacht, and so on. Sports yacht adapted towards water sports, fishing, or cruising with a glossy design and more robust motor for speedier cruising. A catamaran yacht is with two hulls made of fiberglass to be used in water that is shallow.

Key highlights of the report

The reports offer a sizeable analysis of prevalent and upcoming luxury yacht opportunities and market trends.

The report offers a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of present trends and subsequent assessments that assist in evaluating the current marketing opportunities.

Global yacht market analysis is managed by succeeding main product orienting and observing the top competitors within the framework of the market.

Global yacht market prediction is provided together with information in context to opportunities, restraints, and drivers

The report offers substantial insights that are qualitative on the probable and niche segments or regions displaying growth that is favorable

Top Market Players

Azimut Benetti Group

Baglietto s.p.a

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Damen Shipyards Group

Ferretti S.p.A.

Heesen Yachts

Princess Yachts Limited

Sunseeker International

Sanlorenzo Yachts

Viking Yacht Company

Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report

What is the market size and growth?

Which type of yacht dominated the global yacht market?

Which yacht length was considered the highest share in the global yacht market?

Which propulsion segment dominated the global yacht market?

Which region was considered for the largest yacht market share?

Who are the significant players or companies?

Yacht Market: Growth Leading Factors

the growing demand for yachts is on account of growing marine tourism will impact the revenue of the market. Manny luxury yacht makers are also offering yachts on rent to inspect various islands and coastlines to provide a complete travel experience with soaring standards and comfort. The market growth opportunities are also created by booking yachts online, weekly, or monthly. The growing number of fatalities and accidents connected to boating is one of the prominent factors taxing the yacht market. Makers are progressively adapting measures of safety and putting in place safety equipment onboard to lessen the accident cases.

Motor yachts can carry off amplified speeds and cover long distances in minimal time. The growing popularity of motor yachts can be because of the spacious deck, higher versatility, and robust design. Motor yachts offer numerous onboard facilities, house more guests, and offer multiple distracting activities contrasted to sailing yachts. Makers concentrate on advancing electric motor yachts because of growing concern for the environment and strict government regulations.

The covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the yacht industry. The travel restrictions and global lockdown have created many challenges, including scarcity of raw materials, disruptions in the supply chain, components, skilled labor, and delays in investments. Many builders have survived the pandemic by taking loans to protect the crucial suppliers and to reinforce operations of manufacturing.

Global Yacht Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 8.12 Billion Market Outlook for 2028 USD 10.65 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.1% from 2021 – 2028 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Segments covered By Type, By Length, By Propulsion, By Region Key Companies Azimut Benetti Group, Baglietto s.p.a, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Damen Shipyards Group, Ferretti S.p.A., Heesen Yachts, Princess Yachts Limited, Sunseeker International, Sanlorenzo Yachts, and Viking Yacht Company Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.

Yacht Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by type, length, propulsion, and region

By type, the sports yacht is anticipated to surface as the speedily growing segment in the market owing to the active association of adults in activities related to recreational boating and sporting events. By length, the 20-50-meter segment dominated the market due to advantages like light wind sailing capacities and low maintenance costs, saving fuel, and ensuring traveling in a helpful wind direction. By propulsion, the motor yacht segment dominates the market as the advantages provided by these yachts include ample distance coverage and extreme speed and power.

By region, Europe is accounted for the largest market share because of increased yacht sales in the area. The demand in European countries is prominently driven by factors like a growing HNWI and the extreme popularity of fishing and water sports. Shortly commuter traffic in marine and coastal tourism is anticipated to increase acutely because of the region’s attractiveness and supportive policies. The Asia Pacific succeeds in terms of increased market share. The growth in disposable income and enhanced living standards are crucial factors accountable for altering the inclination of the populace of the region of yacht travel.

The market principally depends on the type, length, propulsion, and region

Yacht Market: By Type

Super

Flybridge

Sport

Long Range

Others

Yacht Market: By Length

Up to 20 meters

20 – 50 meters

Above 50 meters

Yacht Market: By Propulsion

Motor

Sailing

