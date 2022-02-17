Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size, Business Strategies, Geographical Regions and Analysis Through 2030

From roughly $16 billion in 2020, the enterprise mobility management market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years, majorly due to the adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy across industries. In addition, the surging penetration of smartphones and the internet is supporting the market in growing. Organizations build different strategies to increase the productivity and efficiency of employees. The BYOD policy allows employees to bring their own devices, such as tablets and laptops, and install enterprise mobility applications to access the data easily.
According to P&S Intelligence, the demand for enterprise mobility management services and solutions is increasing in several countries due to the growing advancement in technologies such as AI. The features of EMM solutions such as the ability to wipe data from the devices from a distance and control and update it is resulting in the quick adoption of these solutions. This is essentially ascribed to the rising penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronics.
Browse detailed report on Enterprise Mobility Management Market Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments, And Forecast to 2030
Based on component, the solutions category held the larger share in the enterprise mobility management market in 2020. It was due to the increasing adoption of these solutions in various industries and advancements in technologies such as IoT and AI. Moreover, several companies have widespread operations, with employees in various counties. This creates a problem if the company data is stored on a central server. As a result, traveling and outstation employees are often given remote access to the company data and applications via EMM solutions.
Moreover, the quick adoption of the work-from-anywhere policy is propelling the enterprise mobility management market, due to which the players are launching new products. For example, in 2020, IBM Corporation launched Watson Works to help organizations handle the return-to-workplace challenges. These issues popped up specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced governments across the globe to shut down offices and companies to make employees work from home. With the gradual drop in the case count, offices are reopening, which presents challenges in migrating the enterprise data from employees’ personal gadgets back to office systems.
Further, the cloud-based category, within the deployment mode segment, is expected to display the faster enterprise mobility management market growth in the coming years. It will be because cloud-based software has the advantages of reduced cost, virtual access through the internet, and flexibility. Hence, in recent years, IT giants, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Codeproof Technologies Inc., Citrix System Inc., and ZOHO Corp., have launched cloud-accessible EMM solutions, which are especially popular among SMEs, who are not as well financed as large, multinational corporations.
Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market/report-sample
In 2020, North America held the largest enterprise mobility management market share. It is attributed to the increasing number of market players in this region, such as IBM Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc., who offer their solutions to a large number of multinational corporations and SMEs in the healthcare and retail sectors. Essentially, the high penetration of the internet and awareness on advanced technologies drive the market in the region. Further, the U.S. is the worst-affected by the pandemic, which is why WFH policies have become necessary here.
Therefore, the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones will propel the demand for EMM solutions and services in the coming years.
Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Breakdown by Segments
By Component
- Solutions
- MDM
- MAM
- MCM
- IAM
- MEM
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Device
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Laptop
- Others
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
By Region
- North America Enterprise Mobility Management Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By device
- By vertical
- By country – U.S. and Canada
- Europe Enterprise Mobility Management Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By device
- By vertical
- By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific Enterprise Mobility Management Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By device
- By vertical
- By country – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC
- Latin America Enterprise Mobility Management Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By device
- By vertical
- By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM
- Middle East and Africa Enterprise Mobility Management Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By device
- By vertical
- By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA
Browse Other Related Reports
Marketing Automation Market – In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the marketing automation market. Geographically, North America contributed the highest revenue to the market in 2020, owing to the fact that numerous players focused on partnerships, client wins, and mergers and acquisitions in order to bolster their position.
BFSI Security Market – Globally, the BFSI security market would exhibit lucrative growth in Europe and North America in the upcoming years. This is credited to the implementation of strict data policies aimed at enhancing data security in these regions.
Media Contact
Company Name: P&S Intelligence
Contact Person: Abhishek
Email: Send Email
Phone: +918887787886
Address:Noida Sector 2
City: Noida
State: UP
Country: India
Website: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-mobility-management-emm-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size, Business Strategies, Geographical Regions and Analysis Through 2030
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.