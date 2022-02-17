Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size, Business Strategies, Geographical Regions and Analysis Through 2030

North America was the largest market for enterprise mobility management solutions and services in 2020. This can be credited to the large number of EMM vendors in this region, such as Citrix Systems Inc. and IBM Corporation, and a large number of end users.

From roughly $16 billion in 2020, the enterprise mobility management market is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years, majorly due to the adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy across industries. In addition, the surging penetration of smartphones and the internet is supporting the market in growing. Organizations build different strategies to increase the productivity and efficiency of employees. The BYOD policy allows employees to bring their own devices, such as tablets and laptops, and install enterprise mobility applications to access the data easily.

According to P&S Intelligence, the demand for enterprise mobility management services and solutions is increasing in several countries due to the growing advancement in technologies such as AI. The features of EMM solutions such as the ability to wipe data from the devices from a distance and control and update it is resulting in the quick adoption of these solutions. This is essentially ascribed to the rising penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Based on component, the solutions category held the larger share in the enterprise mobility management market in 2020. It was due to the increasing adoption of these solutions in various industries and advancements in technologies such as IoT and AI. Moreover, several companies have widespread operations, with employees in various counties. This creates a problem if the company data is stored on a central server. As a result, traveling and outstation employees are often given remote access to the company data and applications via EMM solutions.

Moreover, the quick adoption of the work-from-anywhere policy is propelling the enterprise mobility management market, due to which the players are launching new products. For example, in 2020, IBM Corporation launched Watson Works to help organizations handle the return-to-workplace challenges. These issues popped up specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced governments across the globe to shut down offices and companies to make employees work from home. With the gradual drop in the case count, offices are reopening, which presents challenges in migrating the enterprise data from employees’ personal gadgets back to office systems.

Further, the cloud-based category, within the deployment mode segment, is expected to display the faster enterprise mobility management market growth in the coming years. It will be because cloud-based software has the advantages of reduced cost, virtual access through the internet, and flexibility. Hence, in recent years, IT giants, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Codeproof Technologies Inc., Citrix System Inc., and ZOHO Corp., have launched cloud-accessible EMM solutions, which are especially popular among SMEs, who are not as well financed as large, multinational corporations.

In 2020, North America held the largest enterprise mobility management market share. It is attributed to the increasing number of market players in this region, such as IBM Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc., who offer their solutions to a large number of multinational corporations and SMEs in the healthcare and retail sectors. Essentially, the high penetration of the internet and awareness on advanced technologies drive the market in the region. Further, the U.S. is the worst-affected by the pandemic, which is why WFH policies have become necessary here.

Therefore, the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones will propel the demand for EMM solutions and services in the coming years.

