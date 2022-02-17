Growing Demand for Generic Drugs propels Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Growth

Browse 65 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread over 210 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market by Component, Application, & by Geography
Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Scenario
Aseptic processing entails sterilizing and cleaning the touchable surfaces like the product, machine components, enclosure, and container prior to manufacturing.
In recent years, several prominent drugs have lost their patents, facilitating the entry of low-cost generic counterparts. Also, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of novel drugs are benefitting the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market growth. In addition, the pandemic witnessed a surging demand for several generic drugs like multivitamins, steroids, antivirals, antibiotics, etc. This further influenced raising the production capacity with the good manufacturing practices (cGMP) guidelines.
Furthermore, the increasing sales volume of drugs is attributed to the surging sales of the biopharmaceutical and generic counterparts of the branded drugs. Besides, the need for efficient aseptic processing and packaging systems due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical drugs boosts the market growth. However, the high costs and lack of skilled personnel hinder the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Market by Component
- Packaging Equipment
- Inspection Machines
- Aseptic Packaging Machines
- Labeling Machines
- Processing Equipment
- Mixing Equipment
- Feeders
- Fill/Finish Equipment
- Extruders
- Mills
- Pneumatic Conveying Equipment
- Granulation Equipment
- Tablet Compression Equipment
- Drying Equipment
Market by Application
- Ophthalmic Suspensions
- Sterile Injectables
- Reconstituted Lyophilized Powders for Injection
- Aqueous-Based Aerosols for Inhalation
- Other Applications
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030
Companies Profiled
- GEA GROUP
- INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA
- DUPONT
- SANISURE
- AMCOR PLC
- AUTOMATED SYSTEMS OF TACOMA LLC (AST)
- ROMMELAG
- SPX FLOW INC
- STERILINE
- GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO LTD
- NICOS GROUP
- JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (JBT) CORPORATION
- BIOPHARMA GROUP
- BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY (BD)
- ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
