Growing Demand for Generic Drugs propels Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Growth

Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Scenario

Aseptic processing entails sterilizing and cleaning the touchable surfaces like the product, machine components, enclosure, and container prior to manufacturing.

In recent years, several prominent drugs have lost their patents, facilitating the entry of low-cost generic counterparts. Also, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of novel drugs are benefitting the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market growth. In addition, the pandemic witnessed a surging demand for several generic drugs like multivitamins, steroids, antivirals, antibiotics, etc. This further influenced raising the production capacity with the good manufacturing practices (cGMP) guidelines.

Furthermore, the increasing sales volume of drugs is attributed to the surging sales of the biopharmaceutical and generic counterparts of the branded drugs. Besides, the need for efficient aseptic processing and packaging systems due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical drugs boosts the market growth. However, the high costs and lack of skilled personnel hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market by Component

Packaging Equipment

Inspection Machines



Aseptic Packaging Machines



Labeling Machines



Processing Equipment



Mixing Equipment





Feeders





Fill/Finish Equipment





Extruders





Mills





Pneumatic Conveying Equipment





Granulation Equipment





Tablet Compression Equipment





Drying Equipment

Market by Application

Ophthalmic Suspensions

Sterile Injectables

Reconstituted Lyophilized Powders for Injection

Aqueous-Based Aerosols for Inhalation

Other Applications

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030

Companies Profiled

GEA GROUP

INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA

DUPONT

SANISURE

AMCOR PLC

AUTOMATED SYSTEMS OF TACOMA LLC (AST)

ROMMELAG

SPX FLOW INC

STERILINE

GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO LTD

NICOS GROUP

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (JBT) CORPORATION

BIOPHARMA GROUP

BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY (BD)

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

