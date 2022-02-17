Sporting Goods Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2028

Sporting Goods Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast

This global study of the Sporting Goods Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Sporting Goods industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sporting Goods in global, including the following market information: Global Sporting Goods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global Sporting Goods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units) Global top five Sporting Goods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sporting Goods market was valued at 50300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Ball Sports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sporting Goods include Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, VF Corporation, Asics Corporation, Under Armour Inc. and Brooks Sports Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Sporting Goods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sporting Goods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sporting Goods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Key companies Sporting Goods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Sporting Goods sales share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Total Market by Segment: Global Sporting Goods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

Global Sporting Goods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Sporting Goods Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Market Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Players Profiles

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

