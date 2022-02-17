Spa Market Size is Estimated to Reach $117.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.1% | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global spa market size is expected to reach USD 117.9 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. Unhealthy lifestyles have increased the need for stress management, mental clarity, and system detoxification. The growing need to maintain a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle is expected to drive the market. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and an increasing population are expected to propel market growth.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a significant impact on the industry, as businesses were forced to close or enforce stringent hygiene requirements and regulations for their workers and visitors. In a March 2020 survey of the spa industry professionals worldwide, 31.0% predicted that the number of spa visits decreased by more than 70.0% during the pandemic compared to the same period the previous year.
The ability to avoid unwanted interaction can lead to set new standards for the hotel industry. Sanitizers are the new tabletop focus and all staff members are expected to wear face masks and gloves. Hotel owners and asset managers are planning new SOPs and safety measures during the hotel closure and ensuring transparency and direct contact with guests.
New wellness-based digital platforms including online yoga sessions via live stream to customers, create an opportunity to invest in digital health. Companies are increasingly focusing on and investing in sponsorships and strategic partnerships as these growth strategies help target a larger audience and increase brand visibility. Also, these strategies allow companies to interact with the right audience. Moreover, the growing sustainability and popularity of brands aid in generating more revenue.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spa-market
Spa Market Report Highlights
- The hotel/resort spa segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the rising wellness tourism worldwide
- On the other hand, the destination spa segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for traditional spas such as Swedish, Ayurveda, and Turkish massage. The majority of people visit destination spas for week-long programs to -start their fitness or work on a particular problem
- In 2020, Asia Pacific held a majority of the regional market share due to increasing disposable income, increase in wellness tourism, and availability of advanced technological infrastructure
- In Europe, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Due to the growing trend among customers to control, minimize, and relieve stress, lose weight, and take a more positive and holistic approach to their wellbeing
- The key players account for a considerable market share and have a strong presence across the globe. The growing trend of digitalization in the industry is increasing competition among players and is also presenting opportunities for new entrants in the market
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spa-market/request/rs1
Spa Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global spa market based on service type and region:
Spa Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- Hotel/Resorts Spa
- Destination Spa
- Day/Salon Spa
- Medical Spa
- Mineral Spring Spa
- Others
Spa Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Spa Market
- Planet Beach
- Hot Springs Resort & Spa
- Four Seasons Hotel Limited
- Massage Envy
- Lanserhof
- Jade Mountain
- Rancho La Puerta
- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
- Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Emirates Palace Spa
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451516/ibb
Browse More Related Report:
Medical Spa Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spa-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Spa Market Size is Estimated to Reach $117.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.1% | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.