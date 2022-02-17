Agrochemicals Industry Procurement Intelligence 2020 – 2025 : Growing Need for Food Due to the Growth in Population is Driving the Market | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc.”

The global agrochemicals market is valued at USD 208.6 billion as of 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% till 2025. Fertilizers and pesticides are the two most commonly used types of agrochemicals in the market and occupy approximately 60% of the overall agrochemicals market.

Agrochemicals Industry Procurement Outlook

Agrochemicals refer to the set of chemicals that are used in agriculture. These include pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers used for the management of ecosystems in agricultural sectors. Agrochemicals are used for a variety of reasons ranging from protection against pests, improving nutrient quality, altering pH levels of the soil, and helping in the growth of the crop.

The prices of most agrochemicals are regulated in the market. However, there have been significant price fluctuations in the price of agrochemicals in the recent past. Herbicides, for example, have demonstrated uncertain price tendencies. While the prices of 2,4-D 98% Herbicide has shown a constant increase (from USD 2.6/kg in March 2017 to USD 3.79/kg in December 2020), similarly prices of Glufosinate 95% have been constantly declining (from USD 30.58/kg in March 2017 to USD 22.6/kg in December 2020).

Agrochemicals Industry Demand Outlook

The global agrochemicals market is valued at USD 208.6 billion as of 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% till 2025. The geographic demand will be driven by APAC with countries like China, India, and Vietnam being the major consumers in the APAC market. Fertilizers and pesticides are the two most commonly used types of agrochemicals in the market and occupy approximately 60% of the overall agrochemicals market.

Grab your copy, or request for a free sample of the “Agrochemicals Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, published by Grand View Research” for In-depth details regarding supplier ranking and selection, sourcing, and pricing criteria & strategies.

Agrochemicals Industry Cost Drivers

The growing need for food due to the growth in population is the fundamental reason which drives the growth of agrochemicals. In addition to this, the requirement of healthy food with adequate nutrients and crops untarnished by pests are driving the requirement for fertilizers and pesticides. Over the last decade, the requirement for biofertilizers has been consistently increasing. Similarly, the overall requirement for bio-based products in agrochemicals as compared to synthetic agrochemicals has increased. One of the major downsides of synthetic agrochemicals is that it is not sustainable in nature. While the immediate effects of using synthetic agrochemicals are fulfilling, it leaves the soil barren over an extended period of time. Bio-based agrochemicals cost higher than their synthetic counterparts. Therefore, the growing demand for bio-based agrochemicals is helping drive the overall growth of the market from a value-based perspective.

Add-on Services provided by Grand View Research Pipeline:

Should Cost Analysis

Rate Benchmarking

Salary Benchmarking

Supplier Newsletter

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):

Market Intelligence involving – market size and forecast, growth factors, and driving trends

Price and Cost Intelligence – pricing models adopted for the category, total cost of ownerships

Supplier Intelligence – rich insight on supplier landscape, and identifies suppliers who are dominating, emerging, lounging, and specializing

Sourcing / Procurement Intelligence – best practices followed in the industry, identifying standard KPIs and SLAs, peer analysis, negotiation strategies to be utilized with the suppliers, and best suited countries for sourcing to minimize supply chain disruptions

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Conveyor Belts Market Procurement Intelligence – The global market for conveyor belts was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.36% to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025.

Employee Assistance Program Market Procurement Intelligence – The North American market for employee assistance programs was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 1.8% till 2025.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/pipeline/agrochemicals-market-procurement-intelligence-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Agrochemicals Industry Procurement Intelligence 2020 – 2025 : Growing Need for Food Due to the Growth in Population is Driving the Market | Grand View Research, Inc.