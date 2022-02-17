Energy-as-a-service Industry Procurement Intelligence Forecast 2021 – 2027: Eaas Market Key Suppliers and Competitive Intelligence with CAGR of 8.9% | Grand View Research, Inc.

Energy-as-a-service Industry Procurement Outlook
The global EaaS market was valued at USD 59.3 billion as of 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecasted period till 2027.
Due to growing complexities in energy technologies, customers from different sectors namely: Commercial, Institutional, and Industrial are moving towards outsourcing the service. Resilience, sustainability, and decarburization are also encouraging customers to move out from in-house development. Customers have cited their limited ability to focus on non-core capital expenditure and reluctance to engage in long-term contracts, though they are seeking quick ROI. Hence the suppliers are developing Energy-as-a-service (EaaS) solutions and offering unique financing options to meet client demand.
Energy-as-a-service is an appealing proposition for customers across large, medium, and small businesses. Across all customer segments, an EaaS deal enables customers to transfer risk, simplify operations, and focus on their core business while meeting their efficiency, sustainability, or resilience goals. Through EaaS, customers can also redirect CAPEX resources to critical areas of operation and realize potential immediate cash flow and off-balance-sheet treatment of the transaction.
EaaS Industry Service Outlook
- Supply services
- Demand Services
- Energy Optimization Services
EaaS Industry End-user Outlook
- Industrial
- Commercial
Energy-as-a-service Industry Demand Outlook
Few Factors Driving the Growth of EaaS Industry are –
- An increase in Distributed Energy Resources (DER)
- Tax benefits for energy efficiency projects
- New revenue generation streams for utilities
- A decrease in the cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions
Europe is projected to remain as the largest regional segment for energy as a service, at a market share of 41.85% in 2028, owing to the presence of the intelligent building and building automation vendors in the utility and space.
Key players in the region are inclined towards reducing costs for delivering services and enhancing the customer experience as per their needs. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth due to the rise in large enterprises. For instance, in 2019, India had more than 300 proposed smart cities projects worth $2 billion.
