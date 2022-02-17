Top Market Leader – Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The major reasons for the growth of the battery recycling market include the increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations across regions to control excessive industrial and air emissions. The rising concerns about depleting earth metals and government initiatives to recycle batteries are drivers for the battery recycling market globally.
The lithium-ion battery recycling market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Asia Pacific region comprises of key countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea. The rising demand for vehicles and environmental regulations are leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The increasing pollution levels in emerging economies such as China and India are among the factors expected to drive the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure
The key market players include Umicore (Belgium), Glencore International AG (Switzerland), Retriev Technologies Inc. (US), Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC) (Canada), American Zinc Recycling (US), American Manganese Inc. (Canada), SITRASA (Mexico), Li-Cycle Corp. (Canada), Neometals Ltd (Australia), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT) (US), TES (Singapore), Fortum (Finland), GEM Co., Ltd (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) (China), Duesenfeld GmbH (Germany), and Accurec-Recycling GmbH (Germany). These players have adopted collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, investments, contracts, new technology developments, expansions, and new production as their growth strategies to enhance their positions in the market.
Umicore is a global material technology and recycling group. In December 2019, Umicore and Audi AG (Germany) collaborated in a closed-loop sustainable battery recycling pilot project. The recovered cobalt and nickel produced are employed in the production of new battery cells. The collaboration is expected to lead to the retrieval of precious resources and reduction of CO2 emissions. This development is leading to the retrieval of precious resources and reduction of CO2 emissions.
Another important player in the lithium-ion battery recycling market is Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC). In November 2019, Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC) entered a partnership with Call2Recycle, Inc. (US) to enhance the collection and recycling of used consumer batteries across Ontario (Canada). Under this partnership, the two parties offer residents, businesses, and municipalities of Ontario increased access to battery collection and recycling. This partnership aided both companies in establishing an efficient producer responsibility program to enhance consumer drop-off locations for spent batteries. The partnership also results in the augmentation of collection and recycling consumer batteries across Ontario.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153488928
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-153488928.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Top Market Leader – Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.