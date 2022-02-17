Top Market Leader – Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

“Browse 139 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 199 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market””

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by End Use (Automotive, Non-automotive), Battery Chemistry, Battery Components, Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process), and Region

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The major reasons for the growth of the battery recycling market include the increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations across regions to control excessive industrial and air emissions. The rising concerns about depleting earth metals and government initiatives to recycle batteries are drivers for the battery recycling market globally.

The lithium-ion battery recycling market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Asia Pacific region comprises of key countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea. The rising demand for vehicles and environmental regulations are leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The increasing pollution levels in emerging economies such as China and India are among the factors expected to drive the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

The key market players include Umicore (Belgium), Glencore International AG (Switzerland), Retriev Technologies Inc. (US), Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC) (Canada), American Zinc Recycling (US), American Manganese Inc. (Canada), SITRASA (Mexico), Li-Cycle Corp. (Canada), Neometals Ltd (Australia), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT) (US), TES (Singapore), Fortum (Finland), GEM Co., Ltd (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) (China), Duesenfeld GmbH (Germany), and Accurec-Recycling GmbH (Germany). These players have adopted collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, investments, contracts, new technology developments, expansions, and new production as their growth strategies to enhance their positions in the market.

Umicore is a global material technology and recycling group. In December 2019, Umicore and Audi AG (Germany) collaborated in a closed-loop sustainable battery recycling pilot project. The recovered cobalt and nickel produced are employed in the production of new battery cells. The collaboration is expected to lead to the retrieval of precious resources and reduction of CO2 emissions. This development is leading to the retrieval of precious resources and reduction of CO2 emissions.

Another important player in the lithium-ion battery recycling market is Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC). In November 2019, Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC) entered a partnership with Call2Recycle, Inc. (US) to enhance the collection and recycling of used consumer batteries across Ontario (Canada). Under this partnership, the two parties offer residents, businesses, and municipalities of Ontario increased access to battery collection and recycling. This partnership aided both companies in establishing an efficient producer responsibility program to enhance consumer drop-off locations for spent batteries. The partnership also results in the augmentation of collection and recycling consumer batteries across Ontario.

