Unique Home Construction Shares Why It is the Best Kitchen Remodeler

Seattle, WA – In a website post, Unique Home Construction has highlighted what makes it the best kitchen remodeler in Seattle.
Unique Home Construction to be more competitive with its pricing and pass on the savings to clients. They provide a complete and personalized service from initial design consultation and specification by one of the talented designers right through to final installation.
Even better, the Kitchen remodeling contractor in Seattle only uses products and appliances that, as designers, are confident in the quality of finish and service. The design team specializes in bespoke modern kitchen design and installation alongside luxury wardrobes, lounge systems, bed stands & designer modern remodel pieces.
Unique Home Construction also has a specialist contracts division with solutions for specific requirements. The award-winning kitchen remodeling Seattle company works closely with Housebuilders and Developers across the USA, implementing their knowledge of the modern fitted remodel market and current design trends. With that, they can design, supply, and install equipped kitchens and remodel for all levels of development and multi-plot contracts, maximizing the returns and potential of each project.
All of the designers are Qualified in Interior Design or equivalent. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, listening carefully to clients’ briefs, and working closely with suppliers, the company offers the best designs.
About Unique Home Construction
Unique Home Construction is a full-service general contractor specializing in additions and large-scale residential remodels. They specialize in kitchen and bathroom remodels, whole house renovations, outdoor living, decks & patios, exterior overhauls, siding & windows, and everything in between! Their primary goal is to provide superior customer service and productivity. They accomplish that with clear and frequent communication and check-ins every three months for the first year after the work is complete.
Media Contact
Company Name: Unique Home Construction – Seattle Kitchen Remodeler
Contact Person: Reza Amirisefat
Email: Send Email
Phone: (425) 578-5945
Address:901 N 103rd St
City: Seattle
State: WA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.uniquehomeco.com/
