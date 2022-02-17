Glucosamine Supplements Market Size Estimated to Reach $831.4 million by 2027

“Glucosamine Supplements Market”

Increasing chronic maladies ascribing to lengthening elderly population is projected to drive Glucosamine Supplements Market growth

Glucosamine Supplements Market Overview

Glucosamine Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $831.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Glucosamine can be expounded as a conglomerate or amino sugar that is made from a blend of levulose and amino acid glutamine. It exists naturally in the cartilage around the junctions of bones. Synthetically prepared glucosamine that forms during hydrolyzation of a linear polysaccharide, “Chitosan” by using enzymes such as alpha and glucoamylase is indeed efficacious in the treatment of osteoarthritis. It simply slowdowns the process of degeneration of the junction of bones which is a foremost complication in osteoarthritis. Glycosylated proteins and lipids are the prime successors of glucosamine in a synthesis reaction. Moreover, such synthetically fabricated Glucosamine plays a noteworthy role in several treatments related to cancer because such amino sugars affect N-glycosylation of glycoproteins and impede them and nowadays these are being used broadly for nutrition. The usefulness of glucosamine supplements in the ministration of osteoarthritis is set to drive the growth of the Glucosamine Supplements Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Segment Analysis-By Application

The Glucosamine Supplements Market based on the application type can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Medicines (= Osteoporosis medications, Arthritis medications), Protein Supplements and Powders, Dairy Products, Cosmetics, etc. The Protein supplements segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as intensifying health cognizance among people as chronic illnesses are broadening day after day, accruing gym, and exercising trends around the globe.

In addition to that, the protein supplements and beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to sheer amelioration in overall and old age population, heightening vegan population, wide-reaching furtherance of veganism attributing to campaigns run by preeminent organizations such as PETA, animal ethics, and Animal defenders international. Interestingly, 39% of the Americans, who are not vegan are actively trying to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets. On the other hand, acquiring the power of people is elevating, and casting votes in favor of the optimistic future of Glucosamine supplements and beverages.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Segment Analysis-By Form

The Glucosamine Supplements Market based on the form type can be further segmented into Glucosamine sulfate, Glucosamine HCL, N-acetyl glucosamine. The Glucosamine HCL (=Hydroxy chloride) segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as wide-ranging usage of glucosamine HCl in treating an array of illnesses and disorders such as temporomandibular, glaucoma, rheumatoid arthritis, Kashin-back sicknesses such as back or knee pain and other joint disarrays such as osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis has taken a hold of around 1.5 million Americans.

Moreover, Glucosamine HCL (=Hydroxy chloride) is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to various factors such as persuasiveness in addressing such maladies, presence of slight sodium in doses of glucosamine HCL, high fittingness for people inflicted with high cholesterol complications, ascension in cases of joint perishment along with age.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Segment Analysis-By Geography

The Glucosamine Supplements based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as accruing elderly population shooting up the frequency of occurrence of numerous complications such as joint disorders, glaucoma, rheumatoid arthritis, Kashin-back, and many more, superior healthcare infrastructure and across the board presence of various distribution channels.

However, Asia-pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to various factors such as proliferating population, prospering economies of Asian nations ensuing more financing from governments to refine healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries. Such as Indian Healthcare saw a ready move by the Central Government when they saw a 137% increment for healthcare development and enhancement.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Drivers

Increasing chronic maladies ascribing to lengthening elderly population is Projected to Drive Market Growth.

The elderly population is lengthening rapidly around the globe. According to a report the percentage of old age, people have elevated from 8.5% to 10% within the last 10 years and is estimated to touch 13-14% in the upcoming future. Now maladies like temporomandibular Kashin-back sicknesses (back or knee pain) and other joint disarrays such as osteoarthritis get intensify with growing age therefore the demand for glucosamine associated procedures and supplements getting broader day after day.

High effectiveness of glucosamine is Expected to Boost Product Demand.

One of the prime advantages of using glucosamine supplements is their effectiveness in curing various ailments. Glucosamine HCl is used excessively in treating an array of illnesses ranging from glaucoma to rheumatoid arthritis. Other benefits of using such supplements are wide-ranging suitability for patients inflicted with problems of high cholesterol levels. Nearly 94 million adults within the USA have their cholesterol higher than 200mg/dl. Besides curing disease glucosamine is broadly used in the fabrication of protein supplements, powder, and beverages and general demand for these supplements is elevating as people are becoming more health-conscious.

Glucosamine Supplements Market Challenges

A dearth in cognizance and expensive supplements is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth.

There is no doubt that overall health cognizance of people has increased in last few years. People’s perception has changed from treatment to preclusion of diseases. But one factor that can encumber the progress of the respective market is the dearth of consciousness among people regarding the benefits of glucosamine. Still, maximum people are inattentive toward the presence of such supplements and measures that can dispense them relief from sicknesses. On another hand, the affordability of these supplements is limited to a certain faction of society attributing to their high prices.

Glucosamine Supplements Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Glucosamine Supplements Market. Glucosamine Supplements top 10 Companies include

Panvo Organics Ltd.Foodchem International corporationNatrolMylan N.V.SchiffGTC Union Group Ltd.Glanbia plcBlackmores LtdNOW Health Group Inc.Teva pharmaceutical inquiries Ltd.

Recent Developments/Product Launches:

On December 1, 2020, a study released by West Virginia University claimed glucosamine supplements reduce around 39% chances of mortality in the population researchers conducted their study upon. The deaths were primarily concentrated on cardiovascular-related ailments, and death overall. The use of the following supplement enabled a reduction of around 65% in cardiovascular deaths and a 39% reduction overall.

In September 2020, ProJoint Plus, a dietary supplement was launched with all-natural ingredient, which in turn supports joint health, repair bones and cartilages, and improve joint mobility. The ingredients for the same were Boswellia serrata extract, glucosamine sulfate, turmeric, and chondroitin sulfate. The product is available for $30, and the following products have been regarded as one of the economical products out there.

In October 2019, Eggshell membrane ingredient manufacturer, Biova LLC said that eggshell membrane has been a source of multiple, naturally occurring compounds that promote joint health. These include ingredients like collagen, elastin, glucosamine, chondroitin, and several amino acids. A controlled trial provided the company with robust results, within which the worst performing subjects had observed the most significant improvement within a period of five days.

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, the North America Glucosamine Supplements Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the escalation in osteoporosis cases and overall healthcare expenditure.

The enlargement in ailments associated with bone junctions with age is driving the Glucosamine Supplements Market. However, inattentiveness among a major faction of the population regarding glucosamine supplements and pros linked with them is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Glucosamine Supplements Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Glucosamine Supplements Market report.

