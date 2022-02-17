U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Size Estimated to Reach $9.2 billion by 2027

“U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market”

The increasing count of cancer patients and the upsurge in the financing by the government are set to propel the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Overview

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market size is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Telehealth is the transmittal of healthcare services like health assessments utilizing telecommunications frameworks from remote locations. Telemedicine is the application of electronic information and telecommunication technology to acquire the health care required while maintaining social distancing. Telepsychiatry services assist in offering economical, useful, and effortlessly available mental health services. Telepsychiatry is the routine of psychiatry wherein the patient in their residence or another appropriate location is connected to a psychiatrist in their office by way of a safe broadband internet connection. There are online psychiatry services like Happyclinic for patients with mental health issues in the U.K. Telehealth systems back communities with Long Term Conditions (LTC’s) to self-manage their conditions, persist with greater self-reliance, decrease hospital stays, permit early hospital discharge and also minimize the reliance on primary health and General Practitioners (GP) services. Telehealth systems may also offer automatic training and guidance to the patient by way of a sequence of questions and answers which are processed by the software algorithms of the system. The U.K. has a completely-developed market for telemed or telemedicine. TeleMed is the top medical answering service for doctors, physicians, surgeons, dentists, and the top solution for healthcare, hospice, government, academic, faculty practices, and hospitals based in Atlanta, U.S. Pediatric Telemedicine is a technological implementation that will assist in enhancing the health of children in spite of obstructions of physical access to medical care. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased application of pediatric telemedicine as observed in the treatment of children with clubfoot in the U.K.

The surging awareness and burgeoning acceptance of technology like pediatric telemedicine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K. are fuelling the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market. The increasing count of cancer patients and the upsurge in the financing by the government are set to propel the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Industry Outlook.

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis – By Service Platform:

The U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market based on service platform can be further segmented into Tele-Home & mHealth and Tele Hospital. The Tele-Home & mHealth Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing population of the elderly opting for remote consultation services through tele-home and mHealth solutions like personal emergency response service (PERS) tools. A personal emergency response system can provide confidence being aware that assistance is just a button-press away. It may serve as the best medical alert system for a senior family member. The soaring count of diabetic and cancer patients, low count of clinics, heightening requirement for remote patient monitoring services and telehealth systems, effortless consultation procedure and affordable consultation fees when compared to face-to-face physical hospital appointments are further driving the growth of the Tele-Home & mHealth segment.

Furthermore, the Tele Hospital segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the upsurge in the application of tele-hospital solutions like Tele Tracking UK in conjunction with heightening utilization of telehealth systems.

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis – By Delivery Mode:

The U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market based on delivery mode can be further segmented into On-Premise, Web-Based, Cloud Based. The Cloud-Based Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the effortless utilization of cloud-based services. In the cloud-based technique, the telemedicine firm transfers the patient’s documents, prescriptions, and X-rays on the cloud server from where the physicians may access the documents any time by way of their personal device. These determinants are fuelling the growth of the Cloud-Based segment in conjunction with the increased application of telehealth systems.

Furthermore, the Web-Based segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive affordability of web-based services which may include telehealth systems when compared to cloud-based services with web-based services involving just a LAN connection and low storage hard drives.

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Drivers

Increased Application Of Telepsychiatry Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market:

The current era is the digital age and the accelerated application of digital technology to offer remote services is the futuristic trend of the present period. Psychiatry is a rare discipline that is appropriate for remote arrangement owing to firstly, the much-minimized requirement for physical check-ups when handling mental health problems and, secondly, the diminished apprehension of stigma pertaining to cautious access from a private venue, being specifically appealing to numerous patients. With an extensive experience of online consultations, physicians become adept in recognizing the different nuances of patients and ineffectively handling them. The comfort of the patient is also ensured through this technique of telepsychiatry. There is an enormous possibility of offering customized access to the specific requirements of patients, not least in terms of cultural and linguistic compatibility. It is presently feasible to deliver accelerated, cost-effective, tailor-made, patient-centered mental health care, straight into the residences of the patients, wherever they may be and from wherever the psychiatrist is situated. Telepsychiatry is commensurate to in-person care in diagnostic precision, treatment efficiency, and patient satisfaction and it frequently saves time, money, and added resources. Patient privacy and confidentiality issues are similar to in-person care. Telepsychiatry utilizes specialty expertise efficiently, which expedites patient-centered and integrated care. Telepsychiatry is favored for autistic children and adults and also adults with crippling anxiety issues. The surging application of telepsychiatry is fuelling the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Emergence Of Telehealth Systems Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market:

Innovative telehealth systems are driving the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine market. ‘Virtual doctor’ company Babylon Health has launched a digital care assistant to recommend people how to diagnose and control doubtful COVID-19 contaminations. The care assistant may be utilized at all hours to examine symptoms, record illness, contend with self-isolation, and keep up communication with healthcare workers, as per the firm, whose GP at Handphone app is being navigated in the National Health Service (NHS). Babylon declares that the novel COVID-19 service “delivers appropriate information and care for each individual according to their need, allocating doctors’ time to the patients who need it most.” Furthermore, the firm announces that with 20% of UK healthcare staff probably self-isolating or sick at the peak of the pandemic, substitute techniques to link patients and doctors have to be set up. The Covid-19 Care Assistant is free for Babylon members and permits patients to inspect their symptoms, supervise their sickness, and be present at a virtual consultation with a physician is essential. Users are also provided access to a customized care plan and information to assist them in contending with their symptoms in self-isolation. The program inspects symptoms utilizing the artificial intelligence (AI) chat service, which inquires about symptoms and offers information on potential next steps. These kinds of intelligent telehealth systems are driving the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Challenges

Issues Of Telehealth And Telemedicine Are Hampering The U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market:

The ready accessibility of less information, issues with access to long term medical records of patients and data security, data synchronization issues with National Health Service (NHS), dearth of tenable business model, dearth of backing from Doctors and Health Professionals, and the low acceptance rate of telehealth and telemedicine are hindering the growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine Market in the U.K. As per the Telemedicine Toolbook from the Journal of AHIMA, there are appointments at the residence of the patient which is linked by way of the patient’s Wi-Fi network where interface issues at the patient location may happen like lagging video feed, poor-quality video, or internet disruptions. Calling upon a patient virtually is more effortless. However, the internet may be a larger problem infrequently. A comparison between a face-to-face visit and a virtual visit indicates that face-to-face appointments are not replaceable. Access to a virtual visit may be more effortless and more appropriate, but a face-to-face appointment is usually more invaluable. Finally, when pondering about access to telemedicine, research performed by AHIMA displayed in the Telemedicine Toolkit, indicates that the basic costs connected with the input of a telemedicine program can be upscale. Furthermore, electronic systems may be high-priced to establish, apply, maintain, and buy. Access to telemedicine can be demanding for both the patient and at the beginning for the healthcare provider. These issues are challenging the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market.

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Landscape:

Novel innovative products, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, enabling technologies, enhanced market experience, and the extensive spectrum of medical applications offered are key strategies adopted by players in the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market. Key companies of this market are:

Doro Care UK

Tyntec

Appello

Tunstall

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

Huma

Push Doctor

Doctorlink

LumiraDx

ZAVA United Kingdom

Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In July 2021, Doro Care UK declared the introduction of the COVID-19 Discharge Service. Functioning with NHS Cheshire CCG the service backs rapid Hospital Discharge across Cheshire.

In March 2021, Tunstall Healthcare declared its novel brilliant care offering; Tunstall Cognitive Care™. Tunstall Cognitive Care is a chief innovation that will utilize progressive AI integrated with technology at home to discover if someone’s health could be about to degenerate, locate and point a possibly undiagnosed condition, or solve a prompt social care requirement.

In January 2021, Huma declared U.S. expansion. The firm is propelling a digital revolution in care and research, and its technology backs virtual clinical trials, remote patient monitoring, and ‘hospitals at home. A burgeoning library of clinically-approved predictive algorithms and digital biomarkers permits clinicians, patients, and researchers to accumulate enormous volumes of data and insights by way of a smartphone or linked device.

Key Takeaways

U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market growth is being driven by the proliferating requirement to supervise patients and treat them for incessant ailments and mental health issues with telemedicine techniques like telepsychiatry from remote locations.

However, the lower acceptance rate of telehealth and telemedicine and the dearth of backing from physicians are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market. U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the U.K. Telehealth & Telemedicine Market report.

