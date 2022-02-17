Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Size Estimated to Reach $44.31 billion by 2027

“Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market”

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Overview

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market size is estimated to reach $44.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes are the enzymes utilized in the production technique of juices that crack down the cell walls in fruits and vegetables and release the liquid and sugar contents. At the time of the cell breakdown, polysaccharides are discharged, which turns the juice hazy and minimizes the value of the product. Pectinase enzyme is therefore utilized in the production technique owing to the juice becoming more transparent and sweeter by the involvement of the pectinase enzyme which assists in cracking insoluble compounds. Cellulase is an enzyme that finds application in very high activity cellulase preparation in fruit and vegetable processing. Protease is an enzyme that finds principal use in the dairy industry in the production of cheese. The soaring application of fruit & vegetable processing enzymes as a catalyst for the procedure of accentuating the chemical reactions in plant and animal cells is set to drive the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market. The surging demand for enhanced quality of juices and beverages involving enzymes like cellulase is set to propel the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Industry Outlook.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:

The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market based on product type can be further segmented into Juices, Wines & Ciders, Pastes & Purees, and Others. The Juices Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of enzymes like cellulase in the processing of fruit and vegetable juices. Cellulases are a portion of the liquefying enzymes complex (cellulase, xylanase, and pectinases) that is greatly utilized for derivation and clarification of fruit/vegetable juices to boost the yield, enhance cloud stability, and reduce the viscosity of the juices from tropical fruits like mangoes, peaches, and papayas. The increasing inclination of consumers to drink fresh fruit and vegetable juices including active enzymes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Juices segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring health consciousness of consumers in conjunction with the surging application of enzymes like pectinase, hemicellulases, and cellulase in the generation of fruit juices.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Segment Analysis – By Type:

The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market based on type can be further segmented into Amylase, Pectinase, Protease, Cellulase, and Others. The Amylase Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of amylase as a catalytic enzyme that allows the transformation of starch to sugar to shape different products like dextrins and certain tinier polymers. Cellulase is another enzyme utilized in the beverage industry. The surging application of amylase in the food and beverage industry to enhance the quality of the final product and its considerable utilization for industrial purposes for its affordability is further propelling the growth of the Amylase segment.

Furthermore, the Pectinase segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of pectinase in expediting the hydrolysis of carbohydrates that permits superior squeezing of fruit, offering augmented extraction yield and improving the concentration of acids, flavorings, and colorants.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring awareness regarding fruit & vegetable processing enzymes and their importance in health management in the region. The soaring intake of processed foods and beverages involving the application of enzymes like cellulase is further driving the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like proliferating count of food processing industries in the region. The existence of key players like Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd. in China in the region in conjunction with the growing application of fruit & vegetable processing enzymes like cellulase is further fueling the progress of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Drivers

Soaring Application Of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market:

Enzymes are vital all through the life cycle of fruits and vegetables. Enzymes stay effective even subsequent to harvest and may have unwelcome consequences on color, texture, taste, smell, and nutritional value. The application of enzymes assists in the processing of fruits and vegetables, acting principally in the hydrolysis of polysaccharides and expediting the derivation of intracellular compounds. As the content of these biomolecules varies in every plant in structure and amount, distinct enzymes are needed for every technique. The enzymatic technique has benefits in comparison with the application of chemicals, like higher specificity, gentle reaction conditions, and low waste generation. Principal enzymes utilized in fruit and vegetable processing involve pectinesterase, pectinase, protopectinase, hemicellulase, ?-amylase, and glucoamylase. The inclusion of pectinase expedites hydrolysis of carbohydrates that permits superior squeezing of fruit, offering heightened extraction yield and improving the concentration of acids, flavorings, and colorants. Subsequently, pectinases play an important role in the food processing industries, specifically in the manufacture of beverages, which are extensively utilized for the derivation of oils, syrups, and starches. The extensive application of fruit & vegetable processing enzymes like pectinase is therefore fueling the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Surging Application Of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes In Processed Foods Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes:

Typical Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes are pectinase and cellulase. Potato products are available in an assortment of types like crisps, French fries, mashed potatoes, croquettes or potato dumplings. Distinctive formulations are required to accomplish the fitting and crispy-looking brown color and to make them acceptable for preparation in the oven or fryer. BRENNTAG offers enzymatic solutions for canned, roasted, sliced, or frozen foods. BRENNTAG offers an extensive assortment of enzymes for fruit and vegetable processing applications like orange juice, canned tomatoes, roasted almonds, sliced pineapples, or frozen spinach in conjunction with the technical knowledge to lead customers all through the process, The proliferating application of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes in Processed Foods is therefore driving the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Challenges

Need For Enzyme Inactivation Is Challenging The Growth Of The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market:

Certain organically occurring enzymes in fruits and vegetables have unacceptable consequences on product quality, and therefore enzyme inactivation is needed at the time of fruit and vegetable processing to boost the product shelf-life. The inactivation of the quality degenerative enzymes is very significant during fruits and vegetable processing. Principal enzymes utilized in fruit and vegetable processing involve pectinesterase, pectinase, protopectinase, hemicellulase, ?-amylase, and glucoamylase. Enzyme inactivation in fruits and vegetables is vital concerning food quality at the time of storage. The typically utilized thermal processing technologies for enzyme inactivation always cause loss of nutritional constituents and quality degeneration. Enzyme inactivation is typically interpreted as a chemical technique including numerous phenomena like aggregation, dissociation into subunits, or denaturation (conformational changes), which happen concurrently during the inactivation of a particular enzyme. The need for enzyme inactivation is thus challenging the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Industry Outlook

Novel product launches, acquisitions, and expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes top 10 companies include:

DuPont

Associated British Foods

Novozymes

Soufflet Biotechnologies

Biocatalysts Ltd

Amano Enzyme Inc

Sunson Enzymes

Advanced Enzymes

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In November 2021, Rogers Corporation declared that it has got into a definitive merger agreement to be gained by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that values Rogers at nearly $5.2 billion. The transaction transfers substantial value to Rogers’ shareholders, who will accept $277 in cash per share, depicting a 33% premium over Rogers’ closing share price on November 1, 2021, and a 46% premium to the 1-month volume-weighted average share price. Succeeding the closing of the transaction, Rogers will be combined with DuPont’s Electronics & Industrial business unit. Roger’s important applications engineering, design expertise, and deep customer connections shape a powerful strategic fit with DuPont’s ingenious abilities and cooperative approach to resolving the most complicated customer challenges.

In October 2021, DuPont declared that it is introducing Kalrez OG193 perfluoro elastomers, a 95 durometer, FFKM compound that demonstrates a superior equilibrium of characteristics for oil and gas uses. Kalrez OG193 integrates best-in-class Rapid Gas Decompression (RGD) performance and chemical resistance with good low temperature and thermal stability. It passes the acceptance criteria for multiphase sour aging as per ISO23936-2 and scores the greatest rating at the Rapid Gas decompression test.

In April 2021, Biocatalysts Ltd, declared the introduction of its novel enzyme Promod™ 517MDP (P517MDP), expanding its series of Kosher and Halal certified enzymes particularly aiming at the dairy protein market. P517MDP is a greatly effective exopeptidase that accomplishes >40% degree of hydrolysis in casein protein. Hydrolyzing casein with P517MDP cracks it down into its tinier constituent parts: peptides and amino acids which boosts its solubility and enhances its digestibility turning the casein protein hydrolysate into a more versatile constituent that can be utilized in the manufacture of foods for special medical purposes (FSMP*) inclusive of specialist infant and follow-on formulas.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring technological progress which has made fruit and vegetable processing enzymes like cellulase accessible for extensive series of applications in the food and beverage sector in the North American region.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market growth is being driven by the soaring specificity of enzymes in biochemical reactions, enhanced quality of fruit and vegetable beverages involving application of enzymes like cellulase, and the proliferating demand for convenience foods. However, the dearth of an efficient organization for the fruit & vegetable enzymes processing system and more and more serious government policy and regulation targeted at market expansion are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market report.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Size Estimated to Reach $44.31 billion by 2027