Nonwoven Filter Media Market Size Forecast to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

“Nonwoven Filter Media Market”

Expanding Healthcare Sector Will Drive the Nonwoven Filter Media Market's Growth

The Nonwoven filter media market size is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Non-oven filter media comprises of synthetic fibers which is widely used in the transportation sector for filtration of cabin air, engine air, oil, and fuel. The transportation sector is booming with an increase in vehicle production and sales globally and this increasing demand for vehicles will continue to expand in the forecast period which will drive the market’s growth. For instance, according to the July 2021 data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, registration in the passenger car segment surged by 25.2% in the first of 2021 in the European region. Furthermore, non-woven filter media is implemented extensively in the healthcare sector in the production of multiple healthcare non-woven medical supplies such as surgical masks, face masks, and respirators. The demand for these medical supplies witnessed incredible growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and this trend will be there in the coming years which will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, a Finland-based company, raised its non-oven production across its entire protective materials portfolio due to the surge in demand for protective medical equipment during the pandemic. Spun bonding technology is projected to witness the highest demand in the forecast period, followed by meltblown nonwoven technology. Raw materials like polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polyester, polyamide, etc., are involved in the manufacturing processes of nonwoven filters and the fluctuation in the prices of these raw materials might slow down the market’s growth in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The nonwoven filter media market was moderately hit during the pandemic. The market faced significant loss owing to disturbances such as logistics constraints, supply chain disruption, procurement of raw material, etc. Moreover, the market also incurred loss due to vehicle production halted in many regions globally, restricting the use of nonwoven filters in the transportation sector. However, the market benefitted through demand for nonwoven filters from other sectors like healthcare which witnessed massive usage of nonwoven filter material in the production of masks, respirators, etc. Accordingly, market players modified their business activities and expanded their nonwoven filter portfolio. For instance, Sandler AG, a market leader in non-woven filter materials, expanded its business by investing in the production of face masks. Going forward, the market is projected to witness a significant boost owing to the increasing vehicle demand and nonwoven filter developments in the healthcare sector.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market – By Technology

Spun bonding dominated the nonwoven filter media market in 2021. This technology is extensively implemented in the production of superior nonwoven filter solutions. Spun bonding demand is increasing owing to the rising demand for filtration in various end-use industries such as automotive, personal care, and healthcare. Accordingly, market players and research organizations are focusing on the higher utilization of this technology to craft top-quality nonwoven filter media. For instance, as per the December 2020 report by International Fiber Journal (IFJ), US-based plastic and fiber manufacturing company NatureWorks LLC joined hands with Nonwovens Institute (NWI), resulting in a new spun bonding nonwoven technology which helps in the rapid production of highly breathable and reusable N95 masks. Such development of nonwoven filter media with help of spun bonding technology will increase its demand in the nonwoven filter media market during the forecast period. Meltblown nonwoven technology is projected to witness significant demand in the forecast period.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market – By Form

Air filtration dominated the nonwoven filter media market in 2021. The increasing air pollution concern globally is driving the demand for high-quality air filter media. Nonwoven filters help in removing air pollution like aerosols, viable organisms, and ultrafine dust to achieve the highest requirements to the cleanliness of the air in multiple applications like a hospital operating theater, optical and precision industries clean rooms, air conditioning, pharmaceutical and many more. Owing to the rising applications of air filtration, market players are inclining towards more development in the nonwoven air filtration portfolio. For instance, as per the February 2021 product release news report by the US-based company Cummins Filtration which deals with nonwoven filter media, launched a new cabin air filter media for trucks and buses. Such development by market players will continue to take place in the air filtration portfolio during the forecast period to purify intake air and reduce air pollution.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market – By Application

Transportation dominated the nonwoven filter media market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. Nonwoven filter media play an important part in vehicles as it helps infiltration of engine air, cabin air, oil, and fuel. The vehicles demand is booming globally with the increase in production units and sales and this growth for automobiles will drive the nonwoven filter media market’s growth in the forthcoming years. As per the data by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in September 2021, production in the commercial vehicles segment in China touched 310000 units, surging 35.5% month on month. Similarly, as per the July 2021 report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in June 2021, registrations in the passenger car segment witnessed a surge. Germany saw the highest growth in the passenger car segment with a 24.5% increase, followed by Spain (+17.1%) and Italy (+12.6%). Such high growth in the vehicle’s production globally will amplify the use of nonwoven filters in multiple vehicles which will drive the growth of the nonwoven filter media market. The healthcare sector is projected to drive the growth of the market significantly in the forecast period owing to the massive usage of nonwoven filter media in masks and respirators.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market – By Geography

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the nonwoven filter media market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for nonwoven filters in this region is attributed to their high uses in the booming transportation and healthcare in the region. The production line in the vehicles sector has become one of the busiest production lines in the region. According to the data by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in September 2021, production of commercial vehicles reached 310000 units in China, surging 35.5% month on month. Similarly, according to the data by the India Brand Equity Foundation, sales in the passenger vehicles segment surged in India as 261,633 units sold in April 2021, acquiring a market share of 12.9%. Such increasing vehicle growth in the region will amplify the higher utilization of nonwoven filters for filtration of vehicle cabin air, engine air, and fuel. The healthcare sector is projected to witness robust demand for nonwoven filter media owing to the increasing demand for medical respiratory solutions like masks and respirators.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market Drivers

Expanding healthcare sector will drive the market’s growth

Nonwoven filter media has always been deeply associated with the healthcare sector and with the arrival of COVID-19, the importance of nonwoven filter media has increased multifold. Nonwoven filter media are used in the production of surgical masks, face masks, and respirators for excellent breathability and antibacterial support, and the increasing demand for these essential medical supplies globally will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, as per the April 2021 news report by Honeywell, owing to the shortage of N95 respirators in North America, the healthcare sector responded promptly, with ramping-up its supply with 175 million units of N95 respirators per month in the North American region. Similarly, as per the May 2020 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), China, the largest producer of masks was unable to meet its demand related to COVID-19 in 2020. With support from the government, the production of face masks in China increased six-fold, reaching 116 million marks per day at the end of February 2020. Such massive demand for masks and respirators globally will increase the demand for nonwoven filter media in the healthcare sector which in turn will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period.

Booming transportation sector will drive the market’ growth

The transportation sector is booming owing to the increasing demand for vehicle production and sales globally. The nonwoven filter media is widely used in multiple vehicles for the filtration of engine air, cabin air, oil, and fuel. This massive expansion in the demand for vehicles globally will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the data by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the new energy vehicles (NEVs) segment is expected to dominate the Chinese automotive market in the coming years where the annual sales volume of new energy vehicles is likely to touch 3 million units, compared to the 1.2-million-unit sale in the new energy vehicles segment in 2019. Similarly, as per the data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in April 2021, the commercial vehicle segment in the EU witnessed a rapid increase in new registrations of 179.2%, totaling 171,283 units. Such high demand for vehicles in multiple segments will increase the implementation of nonwoven filter media, which will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market Challenges

Fluctuation in raw material prices might affect the market’s growth

The fluctuation in raw materials involved in this market might hinder the market’s growth in the forecast period. Nonwoven filter media is composed of synthetic fibers, manufactured through various technologies such as spun bonding, meltblown, needlepunch, etc. Raw materials like polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polyamide, polyester, etc., are involved in the production of nonwoven filters for various end-use applications. These raw materials are derived from petroleum and during the pandemic, petroleum prices witnessed a historical drop. According to the statistics by ourworldindata.org, the price of crude oil in 2017 accounted for US$ 54.19 per barrel which increased to US$ 64.21 per barrel in 2019. Again, the oil price plunged to US$ 41.84 per barrel in 2020. This volatility in petroleum prices ultimately fluctuated the prices of the raw materials used in the target market. This fluctuation in raw material prices might slow down the growth of the nonwoven filter media market in the forecast period.

Nonwoven Filter Media Industry Outlook

Investment in R&D activities, acquisitions, product and technology launches are key strategies adopted by players in the nonwoven filter media market. Major players in the nonwoven filter media market are

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Sandler AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Cummins Filtration

Dupont

3M Company

BASF SE

Berry Global Group

Cerex Advanced Fabrics

Glatfelter

Honeywell International and others

Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In August 2020, Sandler AG, a Germany-based company that deals with nonwoven filtration, inaugurated its new production line in Germany to increase the production of nonwoven filter media for face masks. Such facility openings by market players will contribute to the growth of the nonwoven filter media market in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Spun Bonding is leading the nonwoven filter media market. Spun bonding technology offers superior qualities to nonwoven filters like lightweight, durability, and has high liquid retention properties favoring product penetration.

The transportation sector will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. As per the July 2021 statistics by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, passenger car registration increased by 10.4% in June 2021 compared to the registrations done in June 2020.

The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest demand for nonwoven filter media. As per statistics by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the production of passenger vehicles in China stood at 1.767 million units in September 2021, surging 18.1% month on month.

