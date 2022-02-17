Oryzenin Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027

The growing adaptation of vegan protein has been a key driver for Oryzenin ingredient usage.

Oryzenin Market Overview

The Oryzenin Market size is estimated to reach $218.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Oryzenin has been a storage protein found in rice. The following protein has been regarded worldly owing to its health beneficial properties such as for boosting immunity, enhancing muscular strengths, reducing body induced inflammation, while also sufficing for maintenance of human gut health. Oryzenin can be utilized in both powder and liquid form, as it can help in functioning as a texturizing agent or an emulsifying agent. Beverages and Confectionaries are readily adapting Oryzenin owing to its gelling and texturizing chemical qualities. Oryzenin can be found and used in the forms of isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The plant-based protein segment has been readily growing owing to the beneficial properties exhibited by the said domain, and additionally, plant-based proteins are ecologically sustainable and healthy. Consumers are growing lactose intolerant or have diseases such as coeliac which propels them to adapt to such alternatives. The growing popularity amongst the food processing industry for its chemical properties supplemented by the veganism trend are some of the factors driving the Oryzenin Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027.

Oryzenin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form

The Oryzenin market based on the form can be further segmented into Dry and Liquid. Dry Form held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the ease by which the said form can be used in various applications, especially within the sports and nutrition category. Additionally, the overall transportation hurdles are lower when compared to liquid form, thereby easing the overall burden on the raw material supplier. The liquid form only happens to post further processing of dry for, which in turn increases the investment. Supply chain pressures have been mounting, especially in developed countries. Hence, product manufacturers look for efficient resources, which will not translate into higher product costs. Statistics have proved that companies before the supply shock were using promotional strategies for 33% of the units sold, which has now declined to 28.6% of the product portfolio.

Moreover, dry form is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the exponential rise observed for consuming healthy food items, especially within the plant-based protein segment.

Oryzenin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application

The Oryzenin market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Bakery and Confectionary, Milk Alternatives, and Others. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Food and Beverages have various sub-segments which were responsible for the overall ingredient demand. Oryzenin in various in-vitro studies has shown excellent properties, which can help prevent sarcopenia. Age-related muscle loss has been a predominant aging characteristic, which can be mitigated using Oryzenin. The geriatric population has been blooming, and as per various estimates, the US would see 24.6% as the senior population compared to 18% as in 2020. Moreover, the sub-segment of sports and energy nutrition has become a quintessential growth factor for the market aid.

Additionally, Food and Beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the preferential rise in consuming food items that are sourced from ethical backgrounds and offer the benefits of functional foods. Additionally, the usage of Oryzenin has proved out to help people suffering from IBS, which affects 1 out of every 10 people in the US. Owing to such factors, the segment is positioned favorably.

Oryzenin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography

The Oryzenin market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021 owing to a substantial increase in the usage of plant-based proteins as compared to animal-based protein products. The US has reported an increase of 300% in the vegan population demographic. Studies indicate that 15 years prior only close to 300,000 were following plant-based diets, however, the numbers have zoomed to touch 10 million by 2020. Additionally, major product manufacturers and R&D specialists are now working under the demography of the US owing to preferential government incentives.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the major production houses being set up in the likes of India and China as both the regions offer an extremely low level of production costs, whereas the expertise levels do not really decline. Moreover, companies using plant-based proteins are growing, as a huge number of populations within the region are low lactose-intolerant.

Oryzenin Market Drivers

The growing adaptation of vegan protein has been a key driver for Oryzenin ingredient usage

Plant-based proteins have been gaining immense market traction over the last two years and a half. Product innovations, strategic alignment, marketing campaigns were some of the prominent methods which were adopted by the key market players. The said strategies have directly aided the overall usage of Oryzenin amongst the masses. Another important factor that has helped the ingredients is that the raw material or rice has been highly regulated, and its production hasn’t significantly taken a blow even during the pandemic which has readily translated into healthy adoption in product innovations. As per the Plant-Based Association, the plant-based alternative segment registered a revenue of $7 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the results were the needed push from the pandemic. Google Trends has now shown that veganism as a trend is twice as popular as it was just five years ago, and the tell-tale signs only opine positive industry results. Some of the common google mentions were -> “vegan recipes” or “vegan restaurants near me.” The said trends have readily reflected in the overall market growth.

Lactose intolerance supplemented by fair and cruel trade practices has readily aided market growth

Lactose intolerance has been growing, and the numbers have only been substantiated in the last decade and more. Interestingly, around 65% of the human population has some sort of lactose malabsorption or intolerance, which allows the ready usage of rice-based protein- Oryzenin. Additionally, the consumers have soared in to only partake healthy items which are obtained from cruelty-free manners and ways. Bovine-based milk has reported having been using antibiotics and other elements which increases the overall by-products. However, plant-based protein or in this scenario rice protein are generally free from such cruel practices, and consumers’ prime reason for adopting such proteins is that they provide no deterrent effect on the environment.

Oryzenin Market Challenges

Low market penetration owing to insignificant ingredient knowledge and overall low usage of rice protein in terms of dairy alternatives has impeded the market growth

Consumers are still wary of using plant-based alternatives for their protein intake. The said statement didn’t stand true a year back when the entire world was preferring vegan over meat protein. However, vaccinations and the opening of economies have put the entire surge of plant protein in question, as the latter is observing a declining revenue from their category segment. Moreover, protein from rice stands significantly at a lower podium when compared with other alternatives within the plant-based. Additionally, predominant product innovations were noticed in almond, oat, and other nut alternatives owing to their high protein content. Furthermore, for example, Pure Almond Milk serving of 8 ounces provides around 5grams of protein, however, rice milk provides no such contribution in terms of protein. Owing to such factors, the overall market growth has been impeded.

Oryzenin Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Oryzenin top 10 companies include:

AIDP Inc.,

Axiom Foods Inc.,

BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG),

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.,

Golden Grain Group Limited,

Kerry Group Plc,

Ribus Inc.,

RiceBran Technologies,

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd,

Green Labs

Recent Developments:

In July 2021, Barebell entered the plant-based protein category with the launch of two new products- Salty Peanut & Hazelnut and Nougat. The products offer 210 calories per bar and have 15 grams of protein with 9 grams of fats. The plant-based proteins used are soy protein, pea protein, and rice protein (Oryzenin). Additionally, the products are induced with the usage of artificial sweeteners such as maltitol, oligofructose, and sucralose.

In June 2021, the University of Westminster found that plant-based protein drinks may be a more viable alternative to milk-based whey protein shakes. The study was published in the journal- Nutrients. During the study, the blood metabolic response of participants was measured after drinking potato, rice, and a whey protein shake. Appetite was also monitored in the following three hours to understand how these drinks may affect the participants’ hunger and their desire to eat. The protein found that the rice protein led to overall lower levels of insulin rise, which in turn makes it a favorite ingredient for the sports and nutrition category.

In January 2021, No Cow Protein Bar launched its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The said product has its key ingredient as brown rice protein. While each serving would induce 190 calories, with 0 calories. Additionally, dietary fiber would be provided in the proportion of 16 grams, which readily suffices up to 57% of RDV, thereby helping the diabetic population to introduce the said in their diet. Moreover, 21 grams of plant-based proteins can be provided with each serving.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Oryzenin Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising demand for plant-based milk alternatives owing to the functional properties exhibited by the same. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to substantial growth in the producer’s segment, and the preferential inclination for foreign manufacturers to take advantage of cost economies.

The demand for health-conscious food and confectionary pertaining items along with the growing trend for vegan diet has been a key market driver. However, a lack of awareness pertaining to the usage of rice protein in the majority of the areas has directly impeded the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Oryzenin Market Report.

