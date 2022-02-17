Docsie: Helping businesses create better documentation for products & services

More than 5000 businesses and technology users trust Docsie to simplify their product documentation workflow and reduce reliance on multiple documentation tools.

February 17, 2022 – Docsie is an easy-to-use platform with powerful functionalities that centralizes the entire documentation creation process in one place. Docsie is soon going to update to an all-in-one Wiki Automation suite to offer a better way to create & maintain enterprise wikis.

Data is an asset that’s priceless for any brand or company. But barely managing that data in an organized way is not what documentation is all about. In the age of cutting-edge technology, businesses and technology users want features that allow them to build, maintain, and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages as well as assist them in understanding how their customers are interacting with their documentation.

Docsie does that & much more seamlessly, to help businesses save time by simplifying their product documentation workflow and reducing their unrequired reliance on multiple documentation tools and third-party services. Businesses of all kinds face a big problem when trying to achieve a goal that requires multiple teams to work and typically jump through many different platforms to accomplish this one goal. Docsie has created a simple-to-use platform with powerful functionalities that centralizes the entire documentation creation process in one place.

While the existing features of Docsie simplify the everyday challenges of businesses in a lot of ways, its new update will bring about a total transformation to the way businesses manage documentation and project handling. Docsie’s transition into an omnichannel support platform essentially means that businesses will get exclusive access to automation of knowledge creation workflows that are easy, quick, and actionable.

This will help companies in reducing time & effort while maximizing productivity. By enabling power features to create, translate, and maintain knowledge, Docsie is empowering businesses to transform this knowledge into conversational interfaces, in-app help, and product tour systems that help them bring enterprise knowledge to life for their stakeholders.

According to a report, there were 31.7 million SMBs in the US (99.9% of all businesses), as of 2020. But the biggest hindrance for a business to go global is to manage translation for their product/service. Docsie provides an easy-to-switch-on solution that instantly pages into various languages with AI-powered Ghost translations. This is an amazing feature that gives users the power to increase their product reach to other countries and emerging markets.

Additionally, Docsie comes with a unique versioning system that allows customers to create multiple versions of documents, which automatically duplicate from the original version for users to make hassle-free changes and activate the updated docs as per their requirements. This is an essential feature, unique to Docsie and specially designed for people who work on tedious projects that require a lot of documentation. Docsie also allows for all content to be translated without the AI-powered ghost translator.

What’s more- Docsie has more exciting and industry-first features; for instance, the ability to make tables & create styles for users to match their brand’s look & feel by integrating websites and various technologies. With Docsie, users get the advantage of seeing analytics based on how customers are interacting with their documentation.

Trusted by 5000+ businesses and technology users, Docsie has emerged to be one of the leading platforms helping businesses to take easy control over any changes to their product documentation. The appealing and efficient UI of Docsie complements its robust features to enable businesses to take control of what gets published, when it gets published, and where it gets published.

Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. Our platform also helps users analyze how their customers interact with their documentation and provides them with insights on how to improve their docs. Docsie.io enables you to deliver your most up-to-date docs to unique visitors by simply embedding a small piece of JavaScript into your site. You don't have to have to be a web developer to use Docsie.io – it solves your biggest authoring pain points while being incredibly simple to use.

