LARPed.com Launch Kickstarter Campaign For Way of a Hero TTRPG

Innovative game developer, LARPed.com, announces the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for Way of a Hero, a new role-playing game for all age groups

The team at LARPed.com led by the passionate, forward-thinking Terry Crew, looks set to disrupt the global gaming industry with the upcoming launch of Way of a Hero. The soon-to-be-launched TTRPG is currently available on Kickstarter, following the creation of a crowdfunding campaign to run from February 7 to March 7, 2022.

The global gaming industry has evolved over the years, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar market amidst the emergence of a plethora of developers and companies in different parts of the world. However, many of the available games do not particularly address the concerns of players in terms of engagement and user-friendliness. Consequently, Terry Crew of LARPed.com aims to change this narrative with the creation of Way of a Hero.

The game is designed to give a nostalgic feeling to the relatively older generations while kids get to live their dreams of becoming superheroes. The Way of a Hero game offers a rules-light system that enables players to assume the identity of a custom-created superhero. The idea for the game was inspired by the nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons, where heroes are tasked with saving the world from a variety of different threats, villains, and moral dilemmas.

Way of a Hero offers immersive gameplay with fantastic features such as more than 200 unique powers and abilities, 16+ power types, amazing rival mechanics, and several action-packed modules to create an all-inclusive exciting experience for gamers. The gameplay relies on the Powered by the Apocalypse (PbtA system), requiring the roll of two six-sided die, with emphasis on storytelling, allowing players to become a beacon of life in a dark world.

Gameplay can be episodic, one-off, or a continued overarching plot-line allowing for different types of gameplay. Players can also introduce custom-designed villains and powers, allowing for the creation of a world that helps them to escape from reality.

For more information about Way of a Hero after how to be a part of the superhero clan, visit – www.wayofahero.com and Facebook.

