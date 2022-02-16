LARPed.com Launch Kickstarter Campaign For Way of a Hero TTRPG

The team at LARPed.com led by the passionate, forward-thinking Terry Crew, looks set to disrupt the global gaming industry with the upcoming launch of Way of a Hero. The soon-to-be-launched TTRPG is currently available on Kickstarter, following the creation of a crowdfunding campaign to run from February 7 to March 7, 2022.
The global gaming industry has evolved over the years, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar market amidst the emergence of a plethora of developers and companies in different parts of the world. However, many of the available games do not particularly address the concerns of players in terms of engagement and user-friendliness. Consequently, Terry Crew of LARPed.com aims to change this narrative with the creation of Way of a Hero.
The game is designed to give a nostalgic feeling to the relatively older generations while kids get to live their dreams of becoming superheroes. The Way of a Hero game offers a rules-light system that enables players to assume the identity of a custom-created superhero. The idea for the game was inspired by the nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons, where heroes are tasked with saving the world from a variety of different threats, villains, and moral dilemmas.
Way of a Hero offers immersive gameplay with fantastic features such as more than 200 unique powers and abilities, 16+ power types, amazing rival mechanics, and several action-packed modules to create an all-inclusive exciting experience for gamers. The gameplay relies on the Powered by the Apocalypse (PbtA system), requiring the roll of two six-sided die, with emphasis on storytelling, allowing players to become a beacon of life in a dark world.
Gameplay can be episodic, one-off, or a continued overarching plot-line allowing for different types of gameplay. Players can also introduce custom-designed villains and powers, allowing for the creation of a world that helps them to escape from reality.
For more information about Way of a Hero after how to be a part of the superhero clan, visit – www.wayofahero.com and Facebook.
Media Contact
Company Name: LARPed.com
Contact Person: Terry Crew
Email: Send Email
Address:1687 E SilkTassel Trail
City: San Tan Valley
State: AZ 85143
Country: United States
Website: https://larped.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: LARPed.com Launch Kickstarter Campaign For Way of a Hero TTRPG
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.