SEAPRWire Announces Media & Influence Program to Fin-tech Companies in Southeast Asia

Hong Kong – SEAPRWire is proud to announce the launch of its Media & Influence Program in Southeast Asia, which will help fin-tech, blockchain, and cryptocurrency Companies to improve their media, marketing, and communications campaigns.
Recently, five companies have signed up as clients of the Media & Influence Program to increase their presence in their respective areas of the blockchain industry. Clients recognize the benefits of Media & Influence Program, including increased brand awareness, online traffic, and sales.
Fintech industry relies on the media to cover the most exciting stories about emerging companies and technology sectors. SEAPRWire team works closely with clients to maximize their reach and exposure by optimizing media, marketing and communication campaigns. Now, the program has successfully helped a number of cryptocurrency and blockchain companies gain market attention.
“Through our press release distribution service, identifying hot topics and telling stories in an interesting way is critical,” said Yanni Woo, media director at SEAPRWire, “Clients can now transform their press releases into A powerful tool for event marketing. With the right promotion strategy, client stories can reach the world’s top media, while reducing the cost of marketing.”
SEAPRWire takes customers through every step of the way. Just taking the digital currency industry as an example, the Media & Influence Program includes the following steps:
• Help customers identify valuable events;
• Provide guidance and assistance to clients in writing press releases;
• Find tipping points for event marketing from client press releases;
• Distribute the press release to Globally renowned media, including blockchain vertical media;
• Find KOLs in the cryptocurrency industry and expand brand awareness via KOL’s social media by forwarding press releases;
• Further expansion of the event’s impact through SEAPRWire’s network of reporters and editors;
• Provide media monitoring, data analysis and performance reports
About SEAPRWire
SEAPRWire provides a powerful platform at a fraction of the cost of competing providers, making it simple for marketing teams to increase brand awareness and generate traffic during this wave of digital transformation.
Discover How the Media & Influence Program is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in the industry, visit http://www.seaprwire.com today.
Media Contact
Company Name: SEAPRWire
Contact Person: Tina, Marketing Manager
Email: Send Email
Country: HongKong
Website: http://www.seaprwire.com
