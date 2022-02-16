3 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Businesses in the Houston Area

If you have a food allergy or food sensitivity, then you know how hard it can be to find a great dessert that is safe for you AND tastes great. Many options available may alleviate a craving but aren’t truly satisfying. They tend to lack something. Sweetness, richness, creaminess – some dopamine-inducing reward – is forfeited in the pursuit of being allergy-friendly.
A Bite of Hope’s Food Business Partners include a broad cross-section of Houston’s culinary spectrum – including desserts. It just happens that there are several food businesses in the program that make delicious, satiating, dairy-friendly desserts. Allergy concerns aside, these three businesses make desserts anyone would love. Lucky for you, they’re also allergy-friendly.
Sweet Sparks makes delectable custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and pastries. Everything Sweet Sparks makes is egg-free and they offer vegan (which also means dairy-free), paleo, and gluten-free products. Here’s a bit of inspiration as well. Sweet Sparks was started by Simran Shah when she was just 14 years old. Now 17, Simran runs Sweet Sparks while attending high school. You can contact them or place orders at http://sweetsparks.com. Due to her emphasis on eating healthy, Simran’s products use natural, fresh ingredients with minimal processed sugars and saturated fats.
Popcorn lovers will be delighted to know Kimy Treats. Founder Kim Davis started Kimy Treats in her pursuit to make healthy snacks without chemicals and other unnatural ingredients. Popcorn is generally allergen-free and healthy until you add flavorings such as butter or cheese. Kimy Treats popcorn is currently available in four flavors – Vegan Truffle, Vegan Caramel, Vegan Chili Cheese, and Vegan Ghost Pepper. If you deal with allergies, you already know that being vegan means they are dairy-free and egg-free. You can order Kimy Treats popcorn at https://www.kimytreats.com.
Dulce Vida is a Houston-based family business that makes vegan sorbet in a variety of truly unique and memorable flavors. Every flavor they make is dairy-free, egg-free, and gluten-free. Their adherence to using all-natural, real fruits keeps their sorbets crisp and delicious. Their current fruit-flavored options include Strawberry Banana, Mango, Tamarind, and Mangonado. Additionally, they have an “adult” line of alcohol-infused sorbets that are nothing less than amazing. The alcohol-infused flavors currently include Berry Cognac, Texas Bourbon, and Rosé. Dulce Vida is a favorite at farmers’ markets around Houston and is making its way into a few stores. You can order online at https://www.dulcevidatreats.com.
These are just three of the many magnificent and inspiring food businesses in the A Bite of Hope program. You can find more Houston-area restaurants and food businesses in the A Bite of Hope program using the Healthy Food Map on ABiteofHope.org where you can search by location, type of food, or dietary need.
A Bite of HOPE is a Houston-based non-profit created to improve the future of communities that struggle with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease in Houston. By demonstrating the power that food has over health and by teaching communities how to make simple, cost-effective, and tasty meals, people can manage disease or conditions and will live healthier and happier lives.
Discover more about A Bite of Hope and its programs at https://ABiteofHope.org.
Media Contact
Company Name: A Bite of HOPE
Contact Person: Joseph Brozovich
Email: Send Email
Phone: 806830268
Address:7001 Corporate Dr. Suite #120
City: Houston 77036
Country: United States
Website: https://abiteofhope.org
