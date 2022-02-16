Next Generation Gaming Platform – BlockSport

Blocksport is shaping the future of digital sports through technological innovation into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT’s) which can be monetized to generate additional revenue for global sporting franchises.

The company is a digital technology provider based in Switzerland and is strongly focused on combining Video games, Esports and traditional sports into one ecosystem for users.

Blocksport provides a fully managed fan engagement application to sports teams, streamers, influencers, federations and leagues who seek to generate additional income.

This next-generation mobile platform uses gamification to increase retention rates and monetize fan activities. Blocksport is the preferred platform to generate measurable revenues in the geographical area a project may be focused on.

Blocksport allows users to transact and interact through the NFT platform by purchasing assets and fan tokens with the $BSPT utility token.

The platform was developed and built on the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks and includes functions for both sports NFT assets acquisition, issuance, action, and fan token issuance, action, and minting.

Blocksport is tapping into the new age niche of the encrypted world by integrating games, sports NFT collections and fan community management for gaming enthusiasts and players.

They have introduced fan voting on the platform to allow the community to be a part of the decision-making process and more included in the transparent ecosystem being created.

Blocksport gives users access to white-label solutions to use as a powerful tool and brings clubs, fans, and sponsors closer together while building a new source of revenue for all involved.

The NFT platform gives collaborative clubs worldwide the opportunity to issue fan tokens and allow token holders to participate and influence a club-related decision.

Fans can exclusively collect unique sports assets from Blocksport such as collectible cards, memorabilia, videos, pictures, merchandise, and skins.

Check out their marketplace: https://app.blocksport.io/marketplace

To start building on the application, visit their website: https://blocksport.io/

