The leading algorithmic trading community MQL5.com announced that the total ready-made solution sales have reached 430,000

MetaQuotes has awarded the 491 best performing MQL5.com market sellers and freelance developers.
The MQL5.com community turns 18 this year. It is one of the largest algorithmic trading communities and a unique knowledge base, with approximately 7 million monthly visitors. Created by MetaQuotes, MQL5.community brings together professional MQL5 and MQL4 developers, many of whom receive full-time income by selling custom trading solutions and by completing freelance orders.
The MQL5.com market features more than 21,000 turnkey trading robots and indicators from experienced developers.
In the community’s global freelance service, anyone can order a custom solution from professional developers. Hundreds of MQL5.com freelancers have already completed more than 120,000 orders in seven languages. The MQL5.com Market features more than 21,000 turnkey solutions, including robots for fully automated trading, and indicators for advanced market analysis. The total number of sales has reached 430,000, with more than 100,000 of them being registered in 2021 only. These trends are in line with the growing popularity of algorithmic trading solutions among professional market players.
Furthermore, MetaQuotes has awarded the best-performing trading application sellers and freelance developers. To find out more about the awards, please visit the company website.
491 best-performing developers have already received their awards: developers with the highest market sales have received 401 trophies, while 90 awards have been sent to the top-performing freelance developers.
Create a unique trading solution and earn in MQL5.com
Media Contact
Company Name: MetaQuotes Ltd
Contact Person: Mikhail Kirilin
Email: Send Email
Country: Cyprus
Website: https://www.metaquotes.net/
