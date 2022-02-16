Vitori Health Expands Channel Sales Team to Strengthen Outreach to Employee Benefits Brokers and Consultants Across the U.S.

February 16, 2022 – Fairlawn, Ohio – Vitori Health, which offers a comprehensive platform for employer-sponsored health plans designed around accountability, transparency, cost-containment and a remarkable membership experience, announced the addition of five members to its channel sales team. The move strengthens the organization’s collaboration with employee benefits brokers and consultants as employers increasingly seek an alternative to legacy insurance carrier health plans that cost more and deliver less value.

The new Vice Presidents of Channel Sales are:

“Forward-looking employers are increasingly embracing employee health plans that deliver better benefits for employees and their families at a lower, more sustainable cost,” says Caleb Parker, Chief Revenue Officer of Vitori Health. “This significant expansion of our team increases our reach to brokers and consultants. This is key to helping more employers boost their bottom line while attracting and retaining workforce talent with a health plan that returns disposable income to employees.”

Tim O’Brien, CEO, adds “I’m very excited to welcome these experienced executives to the Vitori team. Their collective talents across the healthcare industry will help us continue our exponential growth and support our leadership role in a marketplace demanding the innovative value that Vitori delivers.”

Vitori’s success proves that doing things outside the outdated health insurance system delivers compelling advantages that employers and employees have long needed.

About Vitori Health

Vitori Health provides employers with a comprehensive, fully-integrated, next-generation employee health plan built on a durable platform for controlling costs and improving the member experience. Vitori plans reduce costs by 25% or more and feature unique medical payment controls, unbeatable Rx cost reduction and member financial assistance, preferred pricing surgical arrangements, personalized concierge member support, and an unmatched claims savings guarantee. For more information, visit www.vitorihealth.com.

Contact:

Neil Quinn

216-284-1862

nquinn@vitorihealth.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Vitori Health

Contact Person: Neil Quinn

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-844-4VITORI

City: Fairlawn

State: OH

Country: United States

Website: www.vitorihealth.com

