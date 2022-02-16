A Storyteller Is Born: A Woman Of Science Explores The Human Heart

It’s a pleasure to speak with you today. Tell us about your journey.
My family left Egypt when I was a baby. We settled in Montreal, Canada. I grew up speaking French and English. I was an avid reader. I later trained in statistics and wanted to apply those skills to science.
Just as my career was taking off, leukemia struck me in my 30’s. It was a new medicine that saved my life – quite literally in every way you can imagine. I decided to double down on my career and make sure I could do the same for others. It was gratifying. I chose to retire in 2019 to pursue some other projects.
So now, I do some consulting in healthcare, and I have returned to my childhood love of fiction. And here I am today, so happy to tell everyone about my new novel, Sisters Pieced Together. I think you’ll love the main character JK; she is sassy and so brave. She has a lot to work through after her twin sister dies and gets some help from a mysterious older woman. I won’t tell you more, but I hope you decide to read JK’s story for yourself.
How did you get to where you are today?
I am here today only because of the great work done by the many scientists dedicated to helping solve cancer. So first, a big thank you to all those great minds.
The rest is hard work and not afraid to take some bold steps. However, I have found that saying your dream out loud really helps.
I’m sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?
At first, I was one of the few women in my field. Finding my own identity was necessary and took some time. But the most critical thing I overcame was myself. I had this idea that work is all about the mind: how well you think, solutions to technical problems, and so on. My illness helped me understand that happiness comes from being whole in life and at work. When you show up with all yourself, great things happen.
What’s your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?
The three things that will help people to find success are as follows:
First, it is critical to be incredibly kind to those you care about.
Secondly, think about others and be generous with your time and support.
Thirdly, set and achieve meaningful and bold goals.
So what’s next for you?
I intend to keep writing. There are so many stories I want to share with readers. And I’ll keep working to advance healthcare because there is so much to do to help patients.
Finally, how can people connect with you if they want to learn more?
People can visit my website to learn more about my journey and book.
More info: www.nevinezariffa.com
Media Contact
Company Name: NMD Group LLC
Contact Person: Névine Zariffa
Email: Send Email
City: Philadelphia
State: Pennsylvania
Country: United States
Website: https://www.nevinezariffa.com/
