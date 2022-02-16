Dorkin Inc. Selected as Prime Contractor on GSA STARS III Customized IT Solutions Contract

Washington, DC – Dorkin Inc., an IT Managed Services company, announced today its selection as a Prime Contractor on the GSA 8(a) STARS III Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). The Best-in-Class 8(a) STARS III GWAC is a small business set-aside contract that provides flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners.

Since 2012, Dorkin has provided IT Managed Services to the U.S. Government and private sector, specializing in air traffic control, blockchain, cyber security, project management, research and development and software/systems engineering. The company works primarily in the aviation, finance, defense, and healthcare industries. Dorkin’s recent projects include Air Traffic Control Subject Matter Expertise Consulting, Blockchain training and engineering support, Enterprise Infrastructure Consulting, Office 365 Migration and infrastructure support, PMO standup and business process modeling, and Value-Based healthcare systems integration.

The 8(a) STARS III GWAC is designed to expand U.S. Government agency capabilities for emerging technology implementation, both outside of the continental United States (OCONUS) and domestically. The contract features limited ‘protestability’ up to $10M and is supported with expert guidance from the GSA team, including free scope review services and market research. The STARS III GWAC ceiling is $50B and it offers agencies a five-year base with one three-year option period. Task orders on the contract can be fixed price, time and materials, labor-hour, or a hybrid blend.

Dorkin’s industry-leading IT management services include aligning business strategy with cost savings to support growth, setting up experienced IT teams, and delivering proprietary big data solutions, all backed by a performance management productivity suite. The company delivers turnaround data prototyping services in 48 hours or less, and provides innovative solutions that drive results. Dorkin’s talent pool of professionally trained and certified veterans exceeds HR and executive recruitment standards.

About Dorkin Inc.

Dorkin Inc. provides professional IT managed services on behalf of a diverse client this. The company is recognized by the SBA as an 8A Certified Minority Woman Owned Economically Disadvantaged Small Business. Dorkin is also credentialed with the DOT as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Minority Business.

