The Current State Global Supply Chain Crisis: Freight Right Global Logistics Shares Insight on Solutions and The Future of Supply

Sharing insight on the current state of the global supply chain crisis, Freight Right Global Logistics takes a tour of the Long Beach Port witnessing first-hand lines of delayed shipments, which is a fragment of the logistical problems in U.S ports. Triggered by the 2020 pandemic, the global supply chain has led to the loss of billions of dollars, shortage in supply of critical products, including FCMGs and a Holiday season where people met empty shelves in stores.
Globally, shipping prices have increased exponentially, coupled with a lack of storage space for goods, and ships are spending more than one week offload at strategic ports across the world. Triggered by the pandemic and lockdowns, the global supply crisis has shocked all stakeholders by its severity and persistence. Hundreds of vessels are stranded as they lose money every day due to the inability of ports to process outstanding vessels.
Sharing his insights, Ludwig comments, “At Freight Right Global Logistics, we understand the frustration experienced at the moment in the global supply, and we have gone the extra mile to give our clients on the spot assessment of situation beyond geographical reporting only. We did a 3 hours tour of the Long Beach Port, where we witnessed the supply constraints in person. We believe nothing beats on the ground assessment, and we do our best to give our clients the latest situation reports, so they are aware as the situation unfolds.”
He comments further, “We remain committed to helping our ever-increasing clients with their freight and forwarding needs. Our team will continue to deliver best-in-class services by combining the best of technology and the expertise of seasoned professional logisticians. We have handled more than 100,000 international freight orders and more than 10,000 Amazon shipments with a coverage of about 180 countries.”
For more information, visit Freight Right Global Logistics.
Media Contact
Company Name: Freight Right Global Logistics
Contact Person: Ludwig
Email: Send Email
Phone: 8189371473
Country: United States
Website: https://www.freightright.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.