New Reflections Token with Huge Upside Potential

A new cryptocurrency has done an astounding 1000x since its launch two weeks ago, when the cofounders launched the token with just $68 USD. Since then the token reached an all time high of $1.5m USD in total market cap and currently sees a daily trading volume of close to $80,000 USD.

What is King Bezos?

King Bezos (KBZS) is a reflections token, meaning that holders of the KBZS token earn passive income directly into their wallets. This is achieved by distributing 5% from all buy and sell transactions across the holder base, in proportion to the number of tokens held. These reflections are paid to holders in Multi Chain Capital (MCC) tokens, who have become a huge part of the DeFi 3.0 narrative this past year.

Since their launch the team have also released their own NFT collection, which are currently available on the TreasureLand marketplace for purchase. These NFTs have quickly become a core part of the teams brand and culture, with die hard fans and investors buying these up to show support to the team.

Franki has revealed his identity to the community and also locked liquidity for 365 days, in order to build trust with investors and reveal the teams long term vision. The teams future is bright, with a full roadmap available on their website below. More listings across crypto websites and DEXs, together with aspirations to move into the metaverse / play2earn space, make this a potential candidate for exponential growth in the year ahead.

You can find official purchase links and socials for the team below.

Website: http://www.kingbezos.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/kingbezostoken

NFTs: https://treasureland.market/homepage?address=0xF8C08c461bBAf4CB7E987f38c30febC2E1cF7d26

