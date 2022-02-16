UIT Institute Online Educational Platform Creates Path For Continuing Education

The online educational platform has established an amazing pipeline for current and future students, by providing additional courses in Information Technology Networking, Cybersecurity, Project Management, Cloud Management, Software Development, and other program categories, like Real Estate, CAM, Home Inspections and more.

MIAMI, Fla. – Feb 16, 2022 – UIT Institute, is offering over 2050+ online courses and lessons, allowing for UIT Institute’s students to earn CEUs, CPEs and PDUs, including Certificates of Completion in Information Technology, Cyber security, Project Management, Cloud Management, Software Development, and other program categories, like Real Estate, CAM, Home Inspections, and more programs…

UIT Institute’s Founder & CEO, Jorge Reyes Jr., announced the addition of all these new courses, which will improve the career pathway, in a stronger and successful way for all prospective and current UIT Institute’s students. Note: Most of the current students are pursuing their educational dreams in a distance learning, non-traditional, non-expensive and flexible way.

These new courses will provide opportunities and create new pathways for all prospective students and for all UIT Institute’s alumni to pursue or add more specialties to their professional studies.

“We are excited about all the new courses added to our platform which will give our students a competitive advantage in the global marketplace – in a non-traditional way,” stated Jorge Reyes Jr, Founder & CEO of the UIT Institute. “These new and advance courses in high demand fields will enhance our students’ real-life opportunities and will improve their ability to secure a stronger and well-paying career.”

These new courses will enable UIT Institute’s students who have completed any online courses in Information Technology, Cyber security, Project Management, Cloud Management, Software Development, Real Estate, CAM, Home Inspections, and other programs to qualify for better employment opportunities.

“We are pleased to offer UIT Institute’s students a pathway to high-paying careers” said Gisselle Capote, Chief Marketing Officer. “These newest courses offerings will prepare out students for high demand, high skilled, high paid jobs, as well as providing a tremendous opportunity to strengthen their skillsets in technical area of Information Technology, Business Skills, Soft Skills, Project Management, Real Estate and Home Inspections.”

For more information about our online courses, please contact:

UIT Institute – Gisselle Capote, CMO at: gcapote@uitinstitute.com or our Support Services at: support@uitinstitute.com. Prospective and current student can also contact our general number at: +1(866)797-2044

About UIT Institute:

Founded in 2019: UIT Institute was established post-COVID-19 to cope with the challenges created by the global pandemic. It was created with a goal in mind, to help students and professional adults reach their personal and professional knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the 21st Century.

UIT Institute wants to provide quality training and education to anyone interested in improving the current situation. We are striving to become known as the platform of the people. Now, based on the ongoing crisis and the new challenges faced every day, we have partnered with proven leaders and sources of channels in order to provide an easy-to-navigate e-learning platform.

UIT Institute currently offers over 1500+ learning lessons and over 550+ Video-On-Demand and Instructor-Led courses, exclusively to help students and professional adult’s transition through their career path.

Media Contact

Company Name: UIT Institute

Contact Person: Gisselle Capote, CMO

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1(877)758-1289

Address:66 W. Flagger St. Suite 900

City: Miami

State: FL 33130

Country: United States

Website: www.uitinstitute.com

