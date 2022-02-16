Anyone can now create simple forms for capturing leads, or complex forms for surveys and much more. Forms that are easy-to-use are now also easy to implement and design. Thanks to Notion Forms by Simple.Ink, it is not possible to create a form 10X faster and without so much of the hassle.
This solution makes it possible for anyone to use the newest Notion technology with zero code. Users save the time, hassle, and frustration. Simply try it out for free now on Simple.Ink’s website. Message from the Simple Ink Founder Ch Daniel “We want everyone to be able to use the power of Notion technology without having to be a programmer. Our focus is on making it easy to do it right in less time.” Making this tech available to try for free was an essential part of our plan to share this amazing tool.
Free access to our tools is an important part of our commitment to making this technology accessible. Simple.Ink wants to help users leverage the power of new technology by making using it easy.
Discover more about Simple.Ink the website design tool and the Notion Forms tool at their website.
Media Contact
Company Name: Simple Ink
Contact Person: Ch Daniel
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: simple.ink
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Simple.Ink is proud to announce the launch of their newest Notion tool, Notion Forms. Notion forms allow anyone to create great forms fast.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.