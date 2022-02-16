Simple.Ink is proud to announce the launch of their newest Notion tool, Notion Forms. Notion forms allow anyone to create great forms fast.

Simple Ink is proud to announce Notion Forms as a solution for creating dynamic forms using the Notion platform. For those that are not aware of Notion, it is an all in one collaboration tool that helps people communicate and get work done. What Simple Ink is providing with this release is a tremendous time saving resource for those that want to use the platform to make forms of all kinds.

Anyone can now create simple forms for capturing leads, or complex forms for surveys and much more. Forms that are easy-to-use are now also easy to implement and design. Thanks to Notion Forms by Simple.Ink, it is not possible to create a form 10X faster and without so much of the hassle.

This solution makes it possible for anyone to use the newest Notion technology with zero code. Users save the time, hassle, and frustration. Simply try it out for free now on Simple.Ink’s website. Message from the Simple Ink Founder Ch Daniel “We want everyone to be able to use the power of Notion technology without having to be a programmer. Our focus is on making it easy to do it right in less time.” Making this tech available to try for free was an essential part of our plan to share this amazing tool.

Free access to our tools is an important part of our commitment to making this technology accessible. Simple.Ink wants to help users leverage the power of new technology by making using it easy.

Discover more about Simple.Ink the website design tool and the Notion Forms tool at their website.

