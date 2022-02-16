Dr. Daniel Castro Prepares to Unveil Novel Technology That Will Revolutionize Mammary Gland Cancer Screenings to Enhance Preventative Approach

Dr. Daniel Castro, a well-known Otolaryngologist has developed cutting-edge technology to detect and prevent the proliferation of breast cancer, in an effort to end breast cancer once and for all. Dr. Dan Castro spent 25 years researching all forms of cancer while also performing medical miracles as an Otolaryngologist (Sinus Surgeon). He has performed numerous delicate procedures that have garnered much media attention, and his research has spearheaded many published papers.
Dr. Dan Castro now spends much of his time coaching other doctors and teaching them the life-saving techniques that he pioneered, so as to ensure that the next generation of surgeons are able to provide the best possible options and care to their patients. Through this novel technology that is being developed, doctors will be able to detect suspicious lesions at a manageable level, and will even be able to completely halt the cancer from becoming terminal at the first sign of detection.
Unfortunately, most know breast cancer too well, and surely have personal experience with it on some level. Except for skin cancer, breast cancer remains as the most common cancer in women in the United States, and is the leading cancer in women worldwide. Dr. Castro aims to end the need for countless unnecessary surgeries performed by simply being better able to detect the signs earlier. Each year, just in the United States, nearly 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are diagnosed in women and an estimated 43,000 women will die.
These numbers are unacceptable, to say the least. Given recent progression in technology, there is no reason that these numbers should be commonplace. So, through a deep understanding of various existing technologies and their other possibilities, Dr. Daniel Castro began to see a potential solution that could be crafted.
More information about the CDC’s current recommendations can be found on their website at https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/basic_info/treatment.htm.
To learn more about Dr. Daniel Castro, visit his LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-dan-castro-b7834522.
