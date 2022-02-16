Sumo Haarlem 2 – A Piece Of Japan In Haarlem

Haarlem-based restaurant, Sumo Haarlem 2, brings the goodness of Japanese meals to The Netherlands amidst rave reviews from clients

Tourists as well as locals in and around Haarlem should be basking in the euphoria of treating themselves to delicious meals made with the excellent craftsmanship of the Japanese tradition thanks to the team at Sumo Haarlem 2. The restaurant has already started to enjoy amazing reviews from consumers who have enjoyed the authentic Japanese dining experience that includes great meals in a cozy environment.

Overview Of The Japanese Restaurant Market

There has been a steady increase in the demand for Japanese food over the years, as more people look to explore the deliciousness of sushi and everything in between. A recent report published by technavio revealed that the global sushi restaurant market has the potential to grow by $2.49 billion between 2021 and 2025, driven by increasing demand and emergence of Japanese restaurants across the globe. The situation is not any different in Haarlem and other parts of the Netherlands. Unfortunately, many of the restaurants have not particularly delivered to the taste of consumers. However, the team at Sumo Haarlem 2 seems to have mastered the art of delivering an all-inclusive Japanese dining experience judging by the reviews from customers.

Location Of The Sumo Haarlem 2

This restaurant is strategically located in the heart of a semi-urban area with an environment that offer the authentic Japanese feeling. It comes with a cozy feeling, with a stunning decor that offers Japanese vintage style. Each table in the restaurant is situated to provide a clear view of the chef working in the kitchen. There is also a carefully decorated lounge designated as the waiting area for diners without reservations, with comfortable armchairs and thematic artwork to make it worth the wait.

Menu Offered By Sumo Haarlem 2

The restaurant stands out for their menu, offering a wide range of delicious and mouthwatering starters and main courses that will appeal to lovers of Japanese cuisine, irrespective of the age group. Sumo Haarlem 2 stand out for their sushi, making them as exquisite as possible and staying true to the Japanese cuisine style, thanks to a team of highly experienced and well trained chefs.

Service Delivery At Sumo Haarlem 2

It is all shades of deliciousness at Sumo Haarlem 2, right from the Japanese-themed greeting to the courteous waiters, with the experienced capped by the great meals delivered by their award-winning chefs. In addition to using the best quality ingredients to make the dishes that are simply delightful, to say the least, the restaurant also offers a wonderful drink menu, as well as one of the best wines in the land. The drinks are pricey but surely worth sampling.

The waiters were also attentive to the details despite their seemingly huge engagements due to the large traffic of customers. The restaurant manager was also kind enough to check on customers and ensure they were getting served as desired, coming around to assess the level of satisfaction of clients and showing the desire to work on the feedbacks provided.

Conclusion

While the experience was totally perfect, the services on the average deserve a 5-star review. Sumo Haarlem 2 is doing well in creating the Japanese dining experience in Haarlem based on the delicious food and brilliant atmosphere. The restaurant is highly recommended and hopefully more chains will be opened across the Netherlands.

More info: http://sumo-haarlem.nl/

