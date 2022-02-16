An elite collection of NFTs highlighting the transfer of wealth from the traditional “boomer” markets to the crypto youth of the world. Bored Ape Yacht Club meets Crypto Punks. In this new renaissance of cryptocurrency, technology and art, Crypto Rich Kids are the face of innovation. They are the face of achievement. They are the face of an evolution.

All of our art was carefully drawn in-house by our resident artist, Vincent VaNFT. Rather than quickly slapping together low-resolution images like so many other NFT projects, we have compiled beautiful, crisp NFTs full of texture, details and even some Easter Eggs.

With 222 unique traits, including different hats, hair, eyes, clothes, mouths, jewelry and stunning backgrounds, every single edition is totally unique! Are you lucky enough to be part of the 0.0007% who own one of 7 ultra-rare special characters?

Each NFT in this collection is not only stylish, but full of utility for holders; Each NFT can be used as an all-access pass to the exclusive CRK Club on CRYPTORICHKIDS.CLUB! Holders who hit the jackpot by getting their hands on an ultra-rare edition can jump straight over that red velvet rope into the private VIP Lounge on CRYPTORICHKIDS.VIP!

For more details on planned future utilities, head on over to our roadmap and feel free to join our Discord community to keep your finger on the pulse of this project!

Media Contact

Company Name: Digital Future LLC

Contact Person: Bobby Knight

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://cryptorichkids.world/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Crypto Rich Kids To Launch NFT Collection on February 22