Tevenere Uses The Power of Botanical Extracts To Supercharge Their Skincare Line

Each and every one of Tevenere’s products features an innovative combination of cutting-edge science and the raw power of nature. Their products are not only safe to use, but also highly effective.

Hollywood, Florida – February 16, 2022 – The Research & Development team at Tevenere Botanics has hit a homerun with their advanced line of skincare products. The use of Botanical Extract Ingredients greatly increases the skin’s uptake of the formulas and the skin shows this with its radiant beauty results.

Because no harsh chemicals are used in the formulas, there are no problems with skin irritations. Their botanicals and essential oils are ethically sourced, and their product formulas are free of harsh and aggressive preservatives. Other ingredients have all been clinically tested and are proven to help skin health and appearance.

These featured ingredients supercharge Tevenere’s skincare lineup:

Grape Stem Cell Extract:

Grapes have long since been recognized for their skin-revitalizing properties, with grapes being used in skin care as far back as the Ancient Greeks. Grapes contain a high concentration of phenolic compounds, including anthocyanins and antioxidants, all of which scavenge free radicals and protect the skin from aging.



Hemp Seed Oil:

This oil is extremely nourishing, providing the skin with long-lasting moisture, thanks to the fact that Hemp Seed Oil is the only plant that boasts the ideal ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It features anti-inflammatory effects that help to soothe and calm the skin, and the added moisture it provides aids with this too.



Peptides:

Peptides are tiny protein fragments that are made up of amino acids, and there are numerous different types of peptides out there. Each one is able to communicate with skin cells and bring about unique effects, from improving skin tone and texture to increasing skin moisture levels.



Green Tea Extract:

Green Tea Extract has numerous skin benefits, but its main one is all down to its antioxidant properties. This botanical features some of the most powerful anti-aging antioxidants out there, making it capable of significantly delaying the aging process. The extract is high in flavonoids, which strengthens skin cells and enables them to better protect themselves from environmental damage, while also containing potent anti-inflammatory properties to soothe and calm the skin.



Vitamin A:

For those concerned about aging, Vitamin A is a must-have ingredient. This vitamin stimulates the growth of new skin cells, ensuring that they form in a healthy and efficient way. It is able to do this because of how deeply into the skin it can penetrate, meaning that it is also able to send signals to skin cells in the deeper layers of the skin to tell them to produce more collagen and elastin.



Vitamin C:

Collagen is the protein that gives skin its smoothness and firmness, but natural collagen production declines with age. This is something that Vitamin C is able to help with, as this vitamin is crucial when it comes to the creation of collagen, along with the skin’s other structural proteins. Along with giving the skin a firmer and tighter appearance, Vitamin C is also revered for the way in which it can brighten up the complexion, dramatically reducing dark spots and discoloration.



Vitamin E:

Just like the other vitamins used by Tevenere, Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals and dramatically slow down the skin aging process. This is a vitamin that is naturally found in the skin, but with supplies being depleted due to age and environmental stressors, topping up natural Vitamin E levels is extremely important.



Sodium Hyaluronate:

Sodium Hyaluronate is a form of hyaluronic acid but features much smaller molecules. This means that the skin can absorb it so much quicker and easier, enabling it to penetrate deeper into the skin’s layers to work its magic. Sodium Hyaluronate is one of the best skin care humectants available, meaning that it draws moisture from the air into the skin. It is able to hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, bringing about significant improvements to the skin’s hydration and moisture levels.



Cucumber Extract:

Not only does the skin love all of the moisture that Cucumber Extract provides, but this botanical also contains a wide range of fatty acids, proteins, amino acids, and minerals, along with a hefty dose of vitamin C. This is a fantastic ingredient for soothing and calming the skin, because it contains healing anti-inflammatory properties, while its antioxidants are able to protect and treat skin damage.



Ginkgo Biloba Extract:

The extract that is derived from the leaves of the tree is used in skin care for its powerful antioxidant properties, enabling it to scavenge free radicals and greatly reduce the visible signs of aging. This botanical is also packed with flavonoids and terpenoids, both of which are able to help protect the health and integrity of skin cells, along with their DNA. Studies show that Ginkgo Biloba Extract is also able to protect the skin from UVB rays while increasing the skin’s production of collagen, making this a popular anti-aging ingredient.

One would be hard-pressed to find another skincare line with as many natural and powerful therapeutic ingredients. Tevenere believes in being an eco-conscious citizen of the world, which is why they strive to keep their environmental impact to a minimum. Both with ingredients and packaging.

Tevenere believes in giving back to the community. This is why 3% of all purchases will go to the STOD Foundation, providing necessities, education and more for kids in need.

For complete information, visit: https://tevenere.com/

Disclaimer: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

