PROGRAM 15 Releases Preview of 2022 New Balance Future Stars Series U.S.-Based Signature Event Roadmap

PROGRAM 15, the Official Global Grassroots Player Identification and Development Program for New Balance Baseball convened for their Future Stars Series organizational meetings in Houston last week to discuss their 2022 events calendar and program expansion details.

What began in the fall of 2016 as a grassroots initiative between New Balance Baseball and PROGRAM 15, the Future Stars Series has emerged as the gold standard for player identification and development events in the amateur baseball world. The organization has put a spotlight on over 70 MLB Draft Picks and International Signings along with hundreds of college-committed players who have participated in Future Stars Series events.

Jeremy Booth, CEO and President of the Future Stars Series, disclosed a preview to sports journalist and the organization’s lead writer Mike Ashmore that promises to make 2022 even bigger and better with the rollout of a new streamlined roadmap for player selections to the organization’s U.S. based signature events.

2022 Future Stars Series National Championships

Returning to Lake Charles, Louisiana this summer, the National Championship Tournaments are set for June 28th through July 24th. The highly anticipated annual event puts the spotlight on P15 Partner Program teams from across North America, crowning a true national champion from each high school age group. Players will be seen by major league scouts and college recruiters, and be evaluated by PROGRAM 15 Scouting staff for potential selection to Future Stars Series invitation-only Scouting and Development events.

2022 Future Stars Series National and Underclass Combines

This year’s National and Underclass Combines will also be held in Lake Charles during the National Championship Tournaments to provide maximum exposure for participating players. These combines serve as the selection round for this year’s U.S.-based Future Stars Series signature events. Participation is by invitation only and will be held the day prior to the National Championship Opening Ceremonies for each age group’s tournament series.

Player selection for this year’s Main Event and Underclass Elite signature events will immediately follow the crowning of the 2023 and 2024 classes National Tournament Champions. New Balance and Marucci are expected to be on-site for custom uniform, bat, and glove fitting for advancing players.

The National Championship Tournaments, as well as the National and Underclass Combines, will be covered by a full broadcast and social media team. Online streaming for the events will be available via GameKast Live.

2022 Future Stars Series Signature 3-Day Events (U.S.)

Main Event – The annual signature event is scheduled to return to Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. Currently set for July 29-31 but subject to change given the fluid nature of the MLB lockout, this invitation-only series features the best and brightest high school players from around the country who have been identified by PROGRAM 15’s National Scouting Staff through the National Combines.

Underclass Elite – The second annual edition of this signature event will feature the top 50 rising juniors and possibly sophomores selected from the Underclass Combines.

Fresh 50 – In its inaugural year, this signature event will showcase 50 rising sophomores and possibly freshmen selected from the Underclass Combines.

Dates and locations for the Underclass Elite and Fresh 50 will be confirmed as COVID restrictions and other factors are being determined. However, insiders are very optimistic for the return of select events to Fenway Park in Boston and a Future Stars Series debut at the famous Jackie Robinson MLB Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

Players invited to compete in Future Stars Series Signature 3-day events will receive custom New Balance uniforms, apparel and limited edition, specially designed footwear. Marucci will be providing bats and gloves. Players will also receive G-Form protective gear of their choice, along with Franklin Batting Gloves.

Future Stars Series Foundation

The New Balance Future Stars Series is not just about discovering and developing the MLB Heroes of tomorrow. It’s about finding and developing the leaders of tomorrow by creating real opportunities where they don’t exist today: opportunities for education, opportunities to give back to their community …opportunities for a future.

Made possible through a partnership with the Future Stars Series Foundation, there is no cost to players selected to attend the signature events. Rather than paying a fee for a priceless experience, each player will have the opportunity to ‘give back’ by working with the foundation to raise money and awareness for various causes that directly impact communities.

The Future Stars Series Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable and philanthropic arm of the Future Stars Series. It was created to strengthen the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide all players regardless of background, financial situation, or location an opportunity of a lifetime they may not otherwise be able to afford.

Partner Program Update

A revised all-inclusive partner program is expected to be rolled out beginning the second half of 2022. Although full details have yet to be revealed, one feature has caught the attention of several organizations. While Regional Combines, which are open to players outside of partner programs, will still serve to identify players for potential invitations to National and Underclass Combines, players from partner programs will now be able to bypass the Regional Combine requirement provided they attended their organization’s Future Stars Series Scout Day.

“We’re extremely excited to utilize a model that we believe enhances already strong relationships and helps promote players from partner programs to colleges and all 30 big-league clubs,” said Jeremy Booth, CEO and President of the Future Stars Series.

“We’re grateful for the relationships that allow this to happen as the Future Stars Series initiatives continue to move forward in a big way. We’re doubly excited for our players who have not yet seen the national environment to participate whether with a partner program or not, and to be able to provide events where we can put them in competitive situations and further their development. We’re looking forward to the participation of those particular players before they ultimately return to their respective travel programs.”

To learn more about Future Stars Series visit https://FutureStarsSeries.com

ABOUT PROGRAM 15:

PROGRAM 15 boasts a faculty and staff that includes multiple Major League All-Stars and World Series veterans responsible for executing the New Balance Baseball Future Stars Series, an initiative between the two organizations to elevate the game of baseball by providing amateur players across all economic levels an opportunity to reach their full potential through the training, development, and guidance of former MLB players, scouts, and coaches.

For more information on PROGRAM 15 and the Future Stars Series, visit www.futurestarsseries.com or @program15bb and @ftrstarsseries on Twitter.

ABOUT NEW BALANCE:

New Balance Athletics, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns and operates four factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe and in 2020 reported worldwide sales of $3.3 billion.

To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit https://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

