Single Tree Team – Local Real Estate Professionals

"Single Tree Team Realty takes pleasure in developing connections based on the idea that each client and every property is distinct."

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 16, 2022 – Craig is pleased to inform the public that the Single Tree Team Focuses more on the community – being the best and giving back to the community.

The Real Estate niche was an ideal match for them since they like meeting and forming relationships with other individuals. They are dedicated to their community, adore pets, and operate a family-owned business. They want to be a part of making new memories with people who are selling or buying a new property.

Below is some information from awards and events they did in 2021:

ICON Award – eXp Realty US Residential celebrates all their agents while highlighting those who achieve exceptional sales volume and exemplify their core values. The ICON Program is an incentive-based award reserved for those agents who meet or exceed the minimum production during their Capping Period.

Thanksgiving Meal Box Drive – Each year, the Single Tree Team delivers full Thanksgiving Meal Boxes to families in their local community who are in need. By supporting non-perishable food donations from their local business partners, families, friends, and clients, they can provide complete Thanksgiving meals to 8 families in 2021. Everything from the turkey to sides, to pie for dessert is included in their meal boxes each year.

Randys Rescue Ranch – With every closing, Single Tree Team makes a contribution to Randys Rescue Ranch. The Ranch is a refuge for big animals, but it also has a hospice home dedicated to permanently disabled and severely maltreated dogs. These dogs are brought here after having been subjected to awful abuse in order to live out their lives in comfort and receive love. The aim of the organization is to provide a place for animals and people to recover using innovative therapy techniques. Randy’s Rescue Ranch, a non-profit organization in O’Fallon, IL, is not far from St. Louis. You pass from suburbia into another territory before you reach your goal, and you feel as though you have been transported to another era instantly after leaving the highway. Giving back to the community has always been their goals.

With two offices to support them, their client can count on them to either sell or locate their property. Their main goal is to use innovative outside-of-the-box tactics to list and match their clients with the appropriate houses. They also know that moving is stressful enough without the extra work. Those details put it at the top of every Top 10 Stressful Life Events list. That’s where they come in—because those “tedious” steps are enjoyable for them.

To reach this aim, these real estate agents provide their clients with the greatest level of service and employ cutting-edge technology to give accurate, dependable, and real-time data. Single Tree Team Realty is a networking company that takes pride in offering its clients outstanding customer service, market knowledge, honesty, originality, and an in-depth grasp of the local real estate market.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Single Tree Team is a team of experienced, licensed top real estate agents serving the Monroe, St. Clair, Madison Counties in IL, and St. Louis City and County in MO. The team has a passion for working with animal rescues and actively participating in local events to benefit the community with a proven track record of getting results quickly and a direct line of communication at all times. Giving back to the local communities will always be at the forefront of the Team focus; without the community, they wouldn’t continue doing the job they love so much!

Media Contact

Company Name: Single Tree Team

Contact Person: Craig Z

Email: Send Email

Phone: (314) 347-5988

Address:896 Simmons Ave

City: St Louis

State: MO 63122

Country: United States

Website: https://singletreeteam.com/neighborhoods

