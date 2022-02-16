Mohammed K Paika Creates Covid-19 Vaccine Awareness With New Music Video – Stronger

USA-based practicing physician, singer/songwriter, Mohammed K Paika is taking the fight against the covid-19 to the next level with his new music video – Stronger. The song is geared towards creating awareness about covid-19 and it urges everyone to adhere to preventive measures in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.
With many countries still suffering from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, health organizations have advised persons all over the world to get vaccinated. There are, however, millions of persons yet to take the covid vaccine, and Paika, through Stronger decided to spread awareness in regards to Covid-19 and preventive measures that can be practiced. These measures include wearing masks, social distancing, and getting more persons to vaccinate.
Produced by the One Essence Production Team, the song Stronger is of the pop genre and while it is centered on the covid vaccine, lovers of pop music and RnB will definitely have their ears thrilled with the lyrics and the beat. The music video preaches the covid-19 message with various examples of persons getting vaccinated and others trying to deal with the virus.
Paika is a USA-based practicing physician and the vocalist on Stronger and he believes with efforts such as these, we will all be stronger against the covid-19 pandemic. According to him, “It is prudent for all of us to work together to defeat COVID-19 and for us to be better prepared for future pandemics. The human race has suffered tremendously. We’re not going to solve this ongoing crisis with partial measures. The risk of infection remains much higher for the unvaccinated. Vaccines have demonstrated incredible effectiveness at preventing serious diseases. We must step up and fight this together in order to be stronger.”
The music video is currently available on YouTube via – Stronger
For more information, visit Mohammed Paika via – mohammedpaika.com and on YouTube via – https://www.youtube.com/MohammedKPaika.
Media Contact
Company Name: One Essence Productions
Contact Person: Mohammed Paika
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUOUnZtTpE
