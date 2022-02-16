Melinda Boyer Chosen by the Napoleon Hill Foundation to Create Series of Beyond Think and Grow Rich Movies To Begin Releasing Spring 2022

Los Angeles, CA, USA – February 16, 2022 – Melinda Boyer – the director of the new movie Beyond Think and Grow Rich has been chosen by the Napoleon Hill Foundation to create a series of movies. The first film in the series, The Power of Thought, is being released in the Spring of 2022.
“We’re so honored the Napoleon Hill Foundation is supporting this project. We want to continue the good works they’ve created and will donate a portion of the proceeds back to the foundation,” said Boyer. The film cast includes Don Boyer, David Ibarra, Dr. John Sachtouras, Tracy Jones (the daughter of the great Charlie “Tremendous” Jones), Bob Proctor, Sharon Lechter, Dr. Joe Vitale, John Assaraf & Britnie Turner. The Power of Thought is edited by Isoko Aguirre and Joel Yeast.
Napoleon Hill’s work has touched the lives of millions of people through his lectures, teachings, and prolific writings. His internationally known books Think and Grow Rich and The Law of Success have become the standards of motivational literature against which all others are measured. The Positive-State-of-Mind principle presents the means by which the entire Science of Success philosophy can best be assimilated and put to practical use. “You cannot get the most out of the other sixteen principles without understanding and applying The Power of Thought first,” Napoleon Hill.
Boyer was selected due to her recent success with Beyond the Secret – The Awakening – winner of 11 awards and nominated for the Gold Awards. The award-winning film was directed by Melinda Boyer and produced by Don Boyer and Dr. John Sachtourras. The film was also a semi-finalist in the Cyrus International Festival of Toronto.
Thirteen years after the film Law of Attraction was released to the world, Beyond the Secret – The Awakening journeys deeper into the law that attracts thoughts, ideas, people, and circumstances. Beyond the Secret stars in the film include Denis Waitley, Carl Harvey, Dr. Paul Scheele, Bob Proctor, John Assaraf, Travis Fox, Hannah Horenstein, David Meltzer, Marie Diamond, Dr. Theresa Dale, Bill Walsh, Jeffrey Levine, Levan Wood, John Sachtouras and Don and Melinda Boyer. The film was edited by Isoko Aguirre. Beyond The Secret – The Awakening is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video as part of the direct self-publishing service. To watch Beyond the Secret – The Awakening on Amazon Prime, visit https://amzn.to/31XiuLJ.
For more information about the film and television series visit the official website at www.BeyondThinkandGrowRich.com.
About Motivate Enterprise
Motivate Enterprise Inc works with artists, companies, and individuals who have a story to tell. Our team translates your vision through video and film production from pre-production planning to release. We provide script-to-screen solutions with top-of-the-line professional video and sound. To learn more about Motivate Enterprise, visit online at https://motivateenterprise.com.
