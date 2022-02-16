BingX to launch P2P trading service in 2022, to extend more cryptos and airdrops

BingX will be adding 5 new cryptos in the coming weeks and will be offering more airdrops following the launch of the crypto assets.

Singapore – February 16, 2022 – BingX is pleased to announce that it will be launching a P2P trading service in 2022. The leading crypto social exchange has declared that it will be extending more cryptos and airdrops in the coming month.

“BingX will launch the P2P trading service in the year 2022. More cryptos and airdrops will be given”, stated the spokesperson of BingX.

The spokesperson shared that the crypto social exchange will be listing 5 new crypto assets on its website shortly. However, the platform has already included data on the new crypto assets so that investors and traders can make an informed decision beforehand.

The 5 new cryptos to be listed by BingX in the coming weeks are:

PAWG

Based on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), PAWGcoin is a next-gen crypto asset marketplace. A global project, pawg extends a platform where various kinds of content creators will be able to create and provide exclusive NSFW and NFT contents to audience/consumers/fans. Consumers will be able to purchase the NFT contents with $PAWGcoin. Much to the convenience of content creators, the platform will provide them with needed tools for uploading pictures, videos, GIFs, as well as determine the content to place for sale. They will have the liberty to initiate bids or set prices on the NFTs.

SafeMoon

One of the most rapidly growing crypto platforms, SafeMoon is dedicated to developing blockchains. Metaverse, commerce, as well as NFT products. The platform aims to drive new forms of value from crypto technology with the mission to apply it to more enhanced use cases. Its native token, safemoon, is a DeFi token and holds a community-focused approach. All SafeMoon holders will receive 5% of transaction value to their wallets as a form of passive income. Again another 5% will be added to the liquidity pool of the token which will eventually help to shield investors from market shock. It must be mentioned that SafeMoon is a Fair Launch token- the token’s development squad has burnt all their tokens and will participate in the ICO as regular clients.

Graph

Graph can be defined as a new-age protocol developed to organize, index, as well as query data from blockchains. The graph protocol is powered by an Ethereum-based token, namely GRT. Graph aims to create a powerful foundation for blockchain data and facilitate significant decentralized application.

Orchid

Orchid makes a pioneering move to bring in cryptocurrency to the world of cybersecurity, extending a P2P, blockchain-based VPN service. The orchid (OTX) token aims to avoid restrictions that are preventing complete internet freedom, by enabling untraceable, anonymous data transmission and communication across the world.

Compound

Compound can be defined as an autonomous, algorithmic internet rate protocol that is developed for developers to help them unlock the world of open financial applications. COMP, an Ethereum token, is the native token of compound. The COMP protocol stands for a set of autonomous internet rate markets that allow users to borrow as well as supply ETH tokens at flexible rates of interest.

